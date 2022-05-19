1A District Track and Field: Castle Rock earns seven individual State bids, one relay spot at 1A Districts

VANCOUVER — Eight Castle Rock athletes punched their respective tickets to State on Thursday, finishing top-three in their respective events at the 1A District 4 championship meet at Seton Catholic.

Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with a quartet of qualifications. Individually, the senior won the triple jump at 33 feet, 1 inch, finished second to teammate Paige Kessler in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), and took third in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches). She also took a leg of the Rockets’ winning 4x400 relay team — along with Samantha Farland, Casie Kleine, and Myah Manzano, which took first by five-hundredths of a second at 4:18.17.

Kleine was the only Rocket to individually qualify on the track, which she did with a runner-up finish in the girls 400 (1:01.26).

The rest of the Rockets earned their bids on the field. Aside from Wirkkala and Kessler, Kynsi Bayes finished second in the javelin with a PR of 106 feet, 4 inches, just an inch off the leader. On the boys’ side of things, Trystin Marin earned first in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), while Landon Gardner took second in the shot put (44 feet, 5 inches).

The qualifying Rockets will head east to the famous red turf of Roos Field at Eastern Washington for the 1A State championships, set to begin next Thursday.

