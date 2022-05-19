1A District Track and Field: Castle Rock earns seven individual State bids, one relay spot at 1A Districts

VANCOUVER — Eight Castle Rock athletes punched their respective tickets to State on Thursday, finishing top-three in their respective events at the 1A District 4 championship meet at Seton Catholic.
Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with a quartet of qualifications. Individually, the senior won the triple jump at 33 feet, 1 inch, finished second to teammate Paige Kessler in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), and took third in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches). She also took a leg of the Rockets’ winning 4x400 relay team — along with Samantha Farland, Casie Kleine, and Myah Manzano, which took first by five-hundredths of a second at 4:18.17.
Kleine was the only Rocket to individually qualify on the track, which she did with a runner-up finish in the girls 400 (1:01.26).
The rest of the Rockets earned their bids on the field. Aside from Wirkkala and Kessler, Kynsi Bayes finished second in the javelin with a PR of 106 feet, 4 inches, just an inch off the leader. On the boys’ side of things, Trystin Marin earned first in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), while Landon Gardner took second in the shot put (44 feet, 5 inches).
People are also reading…
The qualifying Rockets will head east to the famous red turf of Roos Field at Eastern Washington for the 1A State championships, set to begin next Thursday.