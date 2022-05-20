1A District Softball: Castle Rock stunned by Hoquiam in extras

CENTRALIA — Castle Rock seemed destined to take the short route to State with a pair of wins on the first day of the 1A District IV Tournament, but Hoquiam forced the Rockets to take a detour after pulling off a stunning comeback win in extras, dropping the Rockets 6-2 in eight innings.

Early on it looked like the Rockets were going to do what they’ve done all year. After a shutdown first inning in the circle from Payton Kessler, the Rockets took a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to RBI singles from Jenna lee and Raychel Squibb.

With Kessler toeing the rubber it was easy to expect the Rockets to just keep adding on and distance themselves from the Grizzlies. But Hoquiam slowed them down and kept them off the board long enough for Carron Blood to take advantage of a rare mistake pitch from Kessler with a no-doubt two-run home run in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Rockets were desperately searching for a go-ahead run in the final frames, but after they’d put a runner on first the Rockets struggled to get a bunt down to put a runner in scoring position, hindering their offense and eliminating hitting opportunities at the plate.

“Those bunts are extremely important because you create errors, move runners and we just couldn’t get them down,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “One out of six, you can’t do that.”

Without putting a runner on second, the Rockets couldn’t get anyone home in the later innings to take control, so the game went to extras. But after multiple times through the lineup, the Grizzlies finally started timing up Kessler, who was tossing her 13th inning of the day.

“I think the more they see her the better it is…I think she kind of let down a little bit on herself and had to refocus,” Strode said.

The Grizzlies brought in four runs in the extra frame, two of which came on a single to center that turned into a three-bagger in the outfield after the ball was misfielded. The error exemplified a palpable lack of energy and focus in the latter innings for the Rockets, something Strode himself was trying to figure out the root cause of.

“In my opinion, I think it’s a refocusing situation,” he said. “We’ve never had to play from behind really, and so playing from behind is a little different for us, especially when you have a team that can hit, a team that can bunt and doesn’t make a lot of errors.”

The Rockets were retired in order in the bottom of the eight, dropping them down to the bottom side of the bracket into elimination territory where the road gets harder, having to win two games in a row to punch their ticket to State, starting at noon on Saturday against Montesano at Fort Borst Park.

Kessler finished with eight innings pitched, allowing six runs on 10 hits with nine strikeouts.

Lee finished 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Rockets in the box. Rhiannon Sibbett also went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

The Rockets are now in make or break territory and need to respond if they don’t want their season fizzle out long before they had hoped and on the wrong side of the mountains.

“We’ve got to hit the ball like we know how and today we did not in this game here,” Strode said. “I just don’t think we were focused hitting the ball, so we’ve got to refocus there.”

But Strode has been building his team’s confidence up all year long and was confident they would enter Saturday’s matchup with some fire.

“They know where they want to be and where they deserve to be, so we just got to go out and do it tomorrow,” he said.

