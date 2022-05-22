1A District Softball: Castle Rock rides another Kessler gem, on to State

CENTRALIA — Entering the 1A District IV Softball Tournament, Castle Rock had its eyes set on the top prize after an unbeaten record in 1A TriCo play.

But even after a slight bump in the road against Hoqiuam in the semifinals, the Rockets rallied for two wins on Saturday, clinching a bid to the State Tournament with a 5-1 win over Columbia (White Salmon) to finish third.

Even though the Rockets wanted to win, the elongated road to a bronze finish is still a high note on their season thus far.

“I’m still excited about the third (place finish) because you would love to take first or second and get in the championship, but this third just means that we go over to State and yeah we’re the third team over there, but anything can happen,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “We’re very excited.”

Payton Kessler tossed every inning of Castle Rock’s run through the tourney and topped it off with another three-hit gem against the Bruins. Kessler tossed three perfect innings before the Bruins finally made solid contact on a pitch, resulting in a triple that eventually led to their only run of the game. Kessler struck out eight Bruin batters and continued to pound the strike zone and attack hitters without allowing any walks.

“I just like that she is very confident in herself,” Strode said. “She’s not going to come out unless she has to and she’s going to get the job done. I just like her endurance and I like her positive attitude. Willing to get it done under any circumstance.”

At the plate the Rockets continued to improve on their small ball emphasis after their struggles on Friday, continually doing their best to make the most out of the runners they get on base.

“I think what the girls did today is they moved the runners like we need to do,” Strode said. “We had a couple hits that were mixed in and once again we’re going to take advantage of anything we hit and they make an error and that’s what we did today.”

The Rockets built a 2-0 lead before Kessler allowed the Bruins to score their lone run of the game in the fourth. The Rockets then responded with a three-run fifth inning with RBIs from Gracie Sibbett and Jasmine Wagner.

“We just have some girls throughout the lineup, one through nine, that can come up and get a hit at any given time and that’s what I like at the plate,” Strode said.

Sibbett finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and her sister Rhiannon Sibbett led the Rockets in hits by going 3-for-4.

But the game wasn’t without its fair share of controversy thanks to the temporary fences in place at Fort Borst Park. When Grace Sibbett blasted a shot to the left-center gap that looked deep enough to clear the wall, a Columbia defender knocked a portion of the wall down while tracking the ball. The ball landed on the now knocked over fence and the umpires only gave Sibbett a ground-rule double out of it, taking a homer and a run off the board for the Rockets.

An inning later, Kessler torched one to deep center sending a Columbia defender back to the wall again. This time the defender made the catch before toppling the wall, but threw the ball back into play while still on the other side of the wall, keeping Castle Rock’s base runners in place.

The dugouts and crowds were confused, and the Rockets felt they got the short end of the stick on some bizarre situations, but they stayed the course and didn’t let that distract them from picking up the win.

“One of the things I always try to teach and have for years is that we can argue a call, we can go out there, but if he gives you a final answer then we just have to move on," Strode said. "In this case I thought they were bad calls and they should’ve went our way, but I just told them it’s over."

The Rockets may have had a longer road to State, but Strode sees the way they battled through the adversity as a positive.

“The girls will get down for a bit, but they’ll bounce right back,” Strode said. “That’s one thing that’s very positive about this tournament and has been all season, is they just come right back and fight again.”

Castle Rock will wait for Sunday’s seeding announcements before heading to Richland for the big dance on May 27 and 28.

