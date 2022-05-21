1A District Softball: Castle Rock responds with win over Montesano

CENTRALIA — Castle Rock could nearly taste a trip to the State Tournament on Friday, but after an extra inning loss to Hoquiam they found themselves in loser-out territory at Fort Borst Park in the 1A District IV Tournament.

In need of a response, Castle Rock did the little things right in a 6-2 win over Montesano early on Saturday afternoon.

“I think we responded well,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “We talked this morning about what we’ve got to do is go back to our basics. Which is hit and field and make things happen. We got a couple bunts down today, so I’m feeling really good about it.”

Strode didn’t have to do much more motivating, as his senior crew led a call to action.

“The seniors actually ended up talking to the girls too and saying ‘Hey, we’ve got something here where we can go to State. This is on the line for us,” Strode said.

Lindsey Logan kicked off the day for the Rockets with a two-run single in the first inning to set the tone.

Logan was at the plate again when the Rockets added another in the third after Montesano sailed a throw on a bunt, allowing Raychel Squibb to score.

Then the Bulldogs made the mistake of hanging a breaking ball for Jenna Lee to clobber over the wall in left on a hard line for a two-run bomb to extend the lead to 6-0.

“Jenna just hit the ball really well again today and she’s just solid back there (behind the plate),” Strode said.

Lee finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Logan went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt in the sixth to give her four RBIs on the day.

Payton Kessler manned the circle once again for the Rockets, shutting down the Bulldogs and holding them scoreless for six frames before Montesano finally managed to bring two home on a bloop single down the right field line in the top of the seventh. Kessler allowed two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts on the day.

The Rockets also managed to play small ball when they needed to, something they struggled to do when they had runners on base against Hoquiam on Friday.

Strode said in addition to sweating the small stuff, he also made additional adjustments.

“I mixed up the lineup a little bit today...we were just trying to see what could happen and we just put that all together today,” he said.

One day after losing their grip in the eighth inning the Rockets managed to increase Strode’s heart rate once again by letting the Bulldogs put together a minor rally in the seventh. The CR skipper said he hopes to see the Rockets slow things down and avoid that same fate when they played Columbia (White Salmon) later in the day for the District’s final spot at State.

“I think what we need to do is take it one base at a time, one hit at a time, one strikeout at a time,” he said. “We just need to take it in sequence.”

Castle Rock bonks White Salmon

The Rockets defeated Columbia (White Salmon) 5-1 on Saturday afternoon and put themselves in position to reach their original destination; the state tournament.

Payton Kessler pitched a complete game three-hitter to pick up the win for Castle Rock.

Grace Sibbett went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Rockets with an RBI. She had to settle for a ground-rule double when a Bruin outfielder crashed through the fence and mass confusion ensued. Jasmine Wagner also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

The Rockets' final game of the day wrapped up after the print deadline. For final results of Castle Rock's game against White Salmon look online at TDN.com or in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News.

