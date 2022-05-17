1A District Girls Tennis: Castle Rock racket squad runners-up

CHEHALIS — The Castle Rock girls tennis team left the Mint City with plenty to celebrate Tuesday, but also saw their season come to an end after placing second at the 1A District IV tournament at W.F. West High School.

“What a great showing for Rocket tennis it was today,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Indeed, it was likely the Rockets most balanced performance of the season, and it came on the biggest stage with the biggest stakes in play.

Paige Ogden put the Rockets on the happy trajectory with a win over her opponent from Eatonville (6-1,6-4) but wound up on the wrong side of things against the District champion from Tenino, Megan Letts (6-1, 6-1).

Taylar Madden tried to avenge her teammates loss but fell to Letts (6-4, 6-0) in the title tilt and had to settle for second place in singles action. It was Letts’ 12th straight win this season and punched her ticket to State.

Before that loss, though, Madden dropped Montesano’s Annabelle Estrada (7-6, 6-1) and defeated Julie Perez of White Salmon (6-1, 7-5).

In doubles play Myla Langdon and Maylena Cherrington went the distance to defeat their foes from White Salmon (4-6, 6-4, 7-5) but then ran out of gas against Riley Jones and Ashley Schow of Tenino (6-4, 6-4).

Natalie Swofford and Kate Loftus took out Tenino’s second doubles team of Destiny Sampley and Lauren McCaslin(6-2, 6-4) but after a hot start couldn’t quite get over the hump against Eatonville in a three set loss (3-6, 6-4, 7-5).

Despite their competitive performance on the court all of the Rockets missed out on the state tournament since only District champions are allowed to advance. That detail, while disappointing, did little to sour Karnofski’s spirits.

“I have never seen a group of players rise to the top all at the same time as we did today,” she said. “This was by far the best I have seen them play. I couldn’t be prouder of this group of players.”

