1A Boys Soccer

1A Boys Soccer: United falls to King’s Way, readies for playoffs

Soccer stock

A soccer ball waits for its chance to hit the pitch during a game at an area high school.

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

VANCOUVER — Winlock-Toledo United soccer ended its regular season by falling 4-0 to King’s Way on Thursday, but United is already looking ahead to the postseason, giving multiple players plenty of run late in the match.

“We lost a tough game, but I feel pretty good about it,” United coach Corny Sanchez said. “Overall I think we did really good. We just wanted to play it and come out without injuries because we have our first playoff game for Districts against Elma on Saturday.”

United held strong for most of the first half with most of their starters in, but King’s Way snuck a goal by just before half in the 35th minute.

The Knights added a goal in the 49th minute to take a 2-0 lead, and Sanchez cleared out the bench to rest some starters to stay healthy having already been burdened by injuries this season.

United (6-6, 3-5 league) hits the road for Elma for the 1A District IV opener at 2 p.m. Saturday as the fourth seed in the 1A TriCo Conference.

“Elma is a pretty good team from what I’ve heard, and we just want to have a good competition,” Sanchez said. “At the end of the game we’ll see whether it’s enough or not.”

