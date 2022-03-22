1A Boys Soccer: Toledo-Winlock settles for a draw with Raymond-South Bend

RAYMOND — The Toledo-Winlock boys soccer team had plenty of chances to down Raymond-South Bend on Monday, but try as they might, United couldn’t find a go-ahead goal in a 2-2 tie with the Ravens.

“We played well but we just couldn’t put it in for some reason,” United coach Corny Sanchez said. “We missed quite a few shots and ended up tying the game.”

RSB took control early on, slotting in a free kick from 40 yards out to take a 1-0 lead. But United caught them on their heels in response as Nolan Swofford broke away and dropped one in the back of the net just 12 seconds after the Ravens had taken the lead.

RSB found the net again in the 38th minute to take a 2-1 lead at halftime, but Swofford had an equalizer in mind once again, scoring on another breakaway in the 49th minute to even the score.

“He’s just too fast,” Sanchez said of Swofford.

Across the remainder of the second half United had a healthy amount of looks at the net, but struggled when they had those opportunities, ultimately coming up scoreless the remainder of the way.

“The goalkeeper did have a few nice saves and some of them just went out wide,” Sanchez said. “We were just not having a good day as far as finding the back of the net.

“That was a game that we should have won.”

United also had to account for the absence of prolific goal scorer Matthew Ethridge, who was unavailable on Monday night.

“We had to move some people around and some people had to play in positions they’re not used to,” Sanchez said.

Despite the shuffled lineup, Sanchez was proud of the way his team responded to the changes

“They stick together,” he said. “We did get a lot of chances but weren’t able to put it in, but the players worked really hard and that’s all I can ask for.”

Toledo-Winlock (2-0-1) will be back on the pitch for their first league match of the year on the road at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Columbia (White Salmon).

