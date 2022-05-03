 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A Boys Soccer

1A Boys Soccer: Ilwaco turns in a clean sheet against Forks

Soccer stock

A soccer ball waits its turn to be put in play on the pitch.

 Jordan Nailon

ILWACO — It was a perfect night for the beautiful game on the coast and the Fishermen didn’t let it go to waste, defeating Forks 3-0 in 1A Evergreen League boys soccer action.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Sam Glenn turned in seven saves on the day in order to keep the shutout intact.

The Fishermen got off on the right foot when Beckett Turner posted a goal in the 32nd minute. After the orange slices it was Jaden Turner’s turn and he notched a score in the 55th minute. Tristan Katelnikoff put the punctuation on the win with a score in the 72nd minute.

Ilwaco (6-9, 6-6 league) is set to play at Tenino on Wednesday

