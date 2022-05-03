1A Boys Soccer: Ilwaco turns in a clean sheet against Forks

ILWACO — It was a perfect night for the beautiful game on the coast and the Fishermen didn’t let it go to waste, defeating Forks 3-0 in 1A Evergreen League boys soccer action.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Sam Glenn turned in seven saves on the day in order to keep the shutout intact.

The Fishermen got off on the right foot when Beckett Turner posted a goal in the 32nd minute. After the orange slices it was Jaden Turner’s turn and he notched a score in the 55th minute. Tristan Katelnikoff put the punctuation on the win with a score in the 72nd minute.

Ilwaco (6-9, 6-6 league) is set to play at Tenino on Wednesday

