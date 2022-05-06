1A Boys Soccer: Ilwaco bounces back for win over Riptide

ILWACO — It’s been a week of ups and downs for the Fishermen on the pitch. The Ilwaco boys soccer team did their best to erase the memory of Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Tenino by blanking Raymond-South Bend 4-0 at home on Thursday.

The Fishermen wasted no time getting right once they were back on the coast, putting up three goals in the first half while frustrating the Riptide offense.

Chance Blair got the scoring started with a goal in the sixth minute. Then Joey Fitzgerald got to work on a brace by notching a score in the 15th minute. It took Fitzgerald just 16 more minutes to complete the task, punching in another goal in the 31st minute to send the Fishermen to halftime up by three scores.

Deacon Stoddard tended the goal in the first half for Ilwaco and put his mittens on the only shot he saw. Ilwaco’s go-to goalkeeper Sam Glenn sat out the game after banging his head on the goalpost against Tenino.

In the 53rd minute Ryan Morris gave the Fishermen their final score and the home team kicked away the clock from there.

Beckett Turner guarded the Ilwaco goal for the first twenty minutes of the second half and notched three saves. Blair donned the colored shirt and mittens for the final twenty minutes and came away with one save for the back of his trading card.

The going was not so good in the Stone City just 24-hour earlier. The Beavers jumped on Ilwaco for three first half goals and after Glenn left the contest with his head injury Tenino added two more scores to reach the final tally.

Jaden Turner managed four shots on goal against Tenino, while Beckett Turner and Alex West managed three attempts each.

Glenn tallied three saves in the first half before exiting the match. Stoddard took over in his place and stopped eight shots the rest of the way.

Wednesday’s loss eliminated the Fishermen from playoff contention.

