1A Boys Soccer: Hat tricks help Toledo-Winlock hang on for wild win at La Center

LA CENTER — The Toledo-Winlock boys soccer team kicked their offense into overdrive Tuesday with two players notching hat tricks in a 7-5 win over La Center in 1A TriCo League play.

Matthew Ethridge and Tallen Lofberg were the United players with the hot feet against the Wildcats. Lofberg, in his first year of varsity soccer after so many memorable season on the baseball diamond, stepped in to fill in for Nolan Swofford on the day and did not disappoint.

“Man, I put Tallen up there and he was a big surprise,” United coach Corny Sanchez said.

But it was Ethridge, United’s mainstay scorer, who got things going with a free kick that found the net in the fifth minute. One minute later Lofberg got his party started with a goal on the run when Xavier Sancho set him up with a pretty pass.

La Center came storming back, though, with goals in the 26th and 28th minutes to send the teams to the half all knotted at 2-2.

“It was pretty intense. I’ll put it that way. I was pretty nervous,” Sanchez said. “We were getting frustrated on both sides because our defense was giving away so many easy goals.”

Out of the intermission it was Lofberg time again, this time tapping in a cross from Ethridge for a score in the 51st minute. Five minutes later Ethridge scored his second goal of the day on a penalty kick to put United up 4-2.

But the breathing room didn’t last long with the Wildcats scoring in the 59th and 63rd minutes, including a header into the net off of a corner kick, to tie the game back up at 4-4.

Mateo Leon wound up being the one to put United back up on top with a chip shot that snuck past the keeper. Then Lofberg showed off his leg with a 45 yard boot that sailed over the outstretched gloves of the La Center keeper to secure his hat trick.

In the 72nd minute Ethridge cashed in on his three-for-one deal at the haberdashery with his third goal of the night, giving United a bit of breathing room down the stretch.

“We didn’t shoot as much, we were just accurate,” Sanchez said. “They outshot us but we outscored them.”

The Wildcats added a late goal during stoppage time but it was too little too late as the undermanned Toledo-Winlock team found a way to get the win even without their typical lineup in play.

“Once I figured out what I wanted to do in the second half, looking at the first half and some of the subs I had made, I found where my problems were,” Sanchez said. “I knew I needed more offense so we just went with Tallen to see what he could do for us.”

United (4-1-1, 2-1 league) will play at Seton Catholic, Thursday, at 6 p.m.

