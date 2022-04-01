 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1A/3A Boys Soccer

1A/3A Boys Soccer: Belmontes-Beuno's brace puts Kelso over La Center

  • 0
Soccer stock Kelso

A soccer ball sits idle before being booted back into play in Kelso.

 Jordan Nailon

LA CENTER — The Hilanders boys soccer team turned a brace by Ciro Belmontes-Beuno into a win against the Wildcats on Thursday in a non-league match on the road.

A pair of first half goals by Belmontes-Bueno gave Kelso a two score lead before the half and from there all they had to do was hang on. Brayan Gonzalez notched an assist on the Hilanders’ first score and Tate Meade set up the second score.

After the break La Center came out in attack mode but could only manage one goal against the Hilanders’ defense before the final whistle.

Kelso (3-5, 0-4 league) will take a break from game action over spring break before returning to the pitch April 13 for a league game at Heritage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News