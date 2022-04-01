1A/3A Boys Soccer: Belmontes-Beuno's brace puts Kelso over La Center

LA CENTER — The Hilanders boys soccer team turned a brace by Ciro Belmontes-Beuno into a win against the Wildcats on Thursday in a non-league match on the road.

A pair of first half goals by Belmontes-Bueno gave Kelso a two score lead before the half and from there all they had to do was hang on. Brayan Gonzalez notched an assist on the Hilanders’ first score and Tate Meade set up the second score.

After the break La Center came out in attack mode but could only manage one goal against the Hilanders’ defense before the final whistle.

Kelso (3-5, 0-4 league) will take a break from game action over spring break before returning to the pitch April 13 for a league game at Heritage.

