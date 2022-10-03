 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A/2B Prep Volleyball

1A/2B Volleyball: Winlock rocked in the Stone City

Winlock volleyball celebrate stock

The Winlock volleyball team comes together to celebrate a point during a match at Toledo, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 Jordan Nailon

TENINO — The Cardinals took a break from their Central 2B League slate, Monday, and took a trip to the Stone City. The road trip to 1A Tenino provided no respite for Winlock as the Beavers rolled to a non-league sweep by scores of 26-24, 25-16 and 25-15.

Winlock looked strong in the first set but faded down the stretch as the Beavers found their druthers.

“We played the first set in a new offense and the girls were a little frazzled, but they never let it show,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter told The Chronicle.

Brianna Asay led the Beavers with five kills. Brooke Bratton and Macy Griffis combined for 16 assists to keep the Tenino offense rocking.

No stats were available for the Cardinals.

Winlock (1-7, 0-2 league) was set to play Morton-White Pass in White Pass on Tuesday.

