1A/2B Softball: Kessler leads Castle Rock past Toutle Lake

CASTLE ROCK — The Spirit Lake Highway Showdown broke Castle Rock’s way Wednesday, as the Rockets walloped Toutle Lake 15-5 in a five-inning run-rule win.

And as the regular season begins to wind its way toward the home stretch, the Rockets did it the way they’ll want to do as the postseason approaches: with a balanced offense and a whole lot of Payton Kessler on both sides of the ball.

In the circle, the Central Washington commit was simply too much for the Ducks on Wednesday, striking out 10 in four innings, allowing one run on two hits. Despite being able to simply overpower opposing hitters, Kessler also worked in her changeup, screwball, and riseball early and often, as much to prepare for future batters as to keep the Ducks baffled.

“That’s what we’re working on, because they’re going to get on her fastball eventually,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “We’re working on throwing some changeups, screwballs, and riseballs more, and mix it up.”

Makinnley Byman went 2-for-2 against Kessler in the leadoff spot, starting the game off with a triple and scored on a squeeze, then sending a double the other way in the third inning. The rest of the Toutle Lake lineup went 0-for-12, with Kessler striking out 10 straight non-Byman batters to end her outing.

“It was rough,” Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman said. “We’re in a slump at the plate. We’ve got to nail it down a little better.”

Kessler also led the way at the plate for the Rockets. Officially, the senior went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Both times she didn’t get a hit were errors, but of those one was an absolute laser that bounced off of an outfielder’s glove before she could even get it all the way up.

“She’s hitting the heck out the ball too,” Strode said. “She’s pitching well, she’s hitting the ball really well, she’s having a lot of fun, and she’s solid right now, feeling very confident in herself.”

Behind her, Jenna Lee had four hits and three RBIs, and scored four runs. Lower in the order, Gracie Sibbett went 3-for-3 with a double, got hit by a pitch, and crossed home plate four times herself. At the bottom of the lineup, Makenna Rismoen was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; both of her hits came in a six-run third inning that ended up being the second time the Rockets batted around.

That was the theme of the afternoon: when Castle Rock came to the plate, it stayed there for a while. In the bottom first inning, three straight hits to start the game off plated a run and tied the game at 1-1, before Toutle Lake’s wheels fell off with two outs and four straight free passes helped bring another four runs home.

The Rockets added two more in the second, with one run scoring on a wild pitch and another coming when Jenna Lee tagged up from third on a pop up that barely left the infield. Come the third, a combination of six hits and two TL errors brought six runs in, and three doubles in the the fourth made it 15-1, with only a double play on a comeback to pitcher Jasmine Smith keeping the Rockets from walking off with a 15-run lead.

All told, Castle Rock combined for 14 hits, with every starter coming around to score a run.

“We’re really trying to stay consistent. We’re not trying to hit it out; we’re trying to get base hits so we can move the runners one at a time, and capitalize on their errors,” Strode said. “That’s what we did really well today.”

Smith went the distance in the circle for the Ducks, striking out four and walking five, though the Toutle Lake side of the field and stands had comments on the strike zone all afternoon long.

“Jasmine pitched a great game; it kind of seemed as if some of the calls weren’t coming,” Cortney Byman said. “But all in all, whatever the ump calls a strike is a strike.”

Raychel Squibb came in to pitch the top of the fifth for Castle Rock, and Toutle Lake took advantage of three errors and a missed chance at a double play to get four runs back and threaten to extend the game. With a runner on third, though, Squibb got a lineout right back at her, preserving the 10-run lead and sealing the game.

Toutle Lake (7-6, 7-3 league) was set to face Morton-White Pass in a Central 2B League clash Thursday. Castle Rock (8-2, 4-0 league) will cross the Columbia and face Clatskanie in another non-league matchup.

