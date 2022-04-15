1A/2B Softball: Castle Rock sweeps away White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock softball team took care of business handily against White Salmon on Friday, and then came back and did it again, sweeping the Bruins in a twin bill 10-0 and 15-5 in five and six innings, respectively.

Payton Kessler threw every pitch of the afternoon for the Rockets, tossing a one-hit shutout in Game 1 before coming back and throwing all of Game 2. She finished her day with 17 strikeouts in 11 innings of work, giving up eight hits.

At the dish, Castle Rock cashed in for runs in all but two innings on the day, hanging six crooked numbers on the scoreboard. Raychel Squibb had the hot bat in Game 2, finishing a double shy of the cycle — complete with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the third inning — and adding a walk to her line, while Lindsey Logan had three hits in Game 2 after drawing three walks in Game 1. Rhiannon Sibbett totaled five hits and a walk across the two games, while Kessler helped herself with two doubles in each contest.

Castle Rock (5-1) is currently set to face King’s Way Christian for a road doubleheader next Tuesday.

Adna wallops Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum softball team is still working on their improvement, but they ran into a buzzsaw called Adna on Friday in a 19-0 loss in three innings in Central 2B League play.

Adna's Ava Simms tossed a no-hitter against the Mules and was just a walk shy of a perfect three innings before the mercy rule kicked in.

Wahkiakum (0-3, 0-2 league) will pick back up for a doubleheader against Toledo on Monday in Cathlamet.

