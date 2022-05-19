1A/2B District Softball: Rain pushes district tournaments to the limit

Visitors to Fort Borst Park the past few days, if they went at the right time, might have noticed a few things, namely sunny skies and distinct lack of softball.

Both the 1A and 2B district tournaments were supposed to begin in Centralia on Wednesday, but inclement weather early in the week caused fields to be too wet to play. Games were first pushed to Thursday, but once again, overnight rain and a wet morning made it so that sun later in the day wasn’t enough to get the fields dry and sneak the games in.

Meanwhile, the 1B tournament wrapped up at Montesano on Wednesday, and in Chehalis, the 2A playoffs began at Recreation Park. Both of those sites boast artificial surfaces.

The weather is forecasted to clear up Friday, which would be both good and slightly necessary for the 1As and 2Bs. With state tournaments set to begin next Friday, there’s just two days before the scheduled selection announcements on Sunday.

According to Onalaska athletic director Dennis Bower, there wasn’t a worry internally about the possibility of another day getting affected by weather.

“It won’t be,” he said. “We will play.”

