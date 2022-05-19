 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1A/2B District Softball

1A/2B District Softball: Rain pushes district tournaments to the limit

  • 0
Softball stock wet ball in dugout

A softball rests on a wet dugout floor in between innings at a local diamond. The ball was put to use warming up an outfielder shortly after this photo was taken.

 Jordan Nailon

Visitors to Fort Borst Park the past few days, if they went at the right time, might have noticed a few things, namely sunny skies and distinct lack of softball.

Both the 1A and 2B district tournaments were supposed to begin in Centralia on Wednesday, but inclement weather early in the week caused fields to be too wet to play. Games were first pushed to Thursday, but once again, overnight rain and a wet morning made it so that sun later in the day wasn’t enough to get the fields dry and sneak the games in.

Meanwhile, the 1B tournament wrapped up at Montesano on Wednesday, and in Chehalis, the 2A playoffs began at Recreation Park. Both of those sites boast artificial surfaces.

The weather is forecasted to clear up Friday, which would be both good and slightly necessary for the 1As and 2Bs. With state tournaments set to begin next Friday, there’s just two days before the scheduled selection announcements on Sunday.

According to Onalaska athletic director Dennis Bower, there wasn’t a worry internally about the possibility of another day getting affected by weather.

People are also reading…

“It won’t be,” he said. “We will play.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News