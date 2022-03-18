1A/2B Baseball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes Castle Rock to the woodshed in Exit 49 Kerfuffle

CASTLE ROCK — The striking set of pinstripe uniforms did not give a proper first impression for the Exit 49 Kerfuffle on Friday as the boys in blue and black torched the boys in red and white 16-1 in a non-league baseball affair.

Toutle Lake jumped all over Castle Rock starting pitcher Tony Enyeart in the first inning, scoring 6 runs and chasing Enyeart from the hill. The rest of the Rockets’ staff had similar troubles containing a fierce Fighting Duck lineup as the visitors pounded out 16 hits, peppering the wall and putting vehicles parked too close to the field in grave danger.

At one point a pickup truck looking for a parking spot down the left field line had to gas it in order to avoid a rapidly incoming projectile off the bat of Fisher Wassell. That near-miss was just about the end of the good news for the side from Castle Rock.

Wassell, back for a bonus year on the ballfield after appealing for an extra year of eligibility, looked every bit the part of a man playing a boys game with two doubles that sparked big Toutle Lake rallies. In the top of the second Wassell smoked a ball to the right field gap, then stole third base on the ensuing pitch before drawing a balk to bring himself around for the score.

All told, nine different Ducks wound up with hits in the book in the mercy rule victory.

In their fresh new blue zoot suits Toutle Lake added three runs in the second, four in the third and three in the top of the fifth for their final tally.

Dylan Fraidenburg and Zach Swanson each notched three hits with Swanson driving in a pair of runs in the process. Connor Cox had a pair of hits with a run scored and an RBI while Jackson Cox added a hit and scored two runs. Jaegar Johnson and Dom Rivera each posted a base knock with a run batted in.

Meanwhile, the Rockets managed just three hits on the day. Khaymen Gilman led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and came around to score on a knock from Tyler Ross. Trevor Rogen had the only bas hit for Castle Rock.

Cam Wheatley started the game on the mound for the Ducks, facing just one batter over the minimum with the help of two strikeouts and a nifty 3-6-4 double play from Wassell to Connor Cox to Kimball.

Noah Younker and Dylan Fraidenburg pitched 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth, respectively before handing the ball over to Connor Cox for the fifth.

Toutle Lake (2-0) is scheduled to play at Kalama on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Castle Rock (0-3) is scheduled to host Tenino on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Mules fall late at Raymond-South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Wahkiakum climbed their way out of a big hole to take a seventh inning lead against Raymond-South Bend on Friday, but the Mules couldn’t hang on in the bottom of the seventh and watched as the Ravens picked up a 12-11 walk-off win.

“It was an absolute battle,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said.

The Mules put a run on the board in the top half of the opening frame but fell behind quickly as the Ravens plated five runs in the bottom half of the inning and eventually took a 7-1 lead through three frames.

The Mules might be a little green in some areas, with three eighth graders, two freshmen and a pair of foreign exchange students on the roster, but they battled back with four runs in the fourth and pulled within one with a run in the fifth.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Mules exploded in the seventh with five runs to take an 11-7 lead entering the bottom half of the final frame.

With their backs against the wall, the Ravens found a way to plate five runs of their own and beat the Mules in dramatic fashion.

“Tough loss but we’ve (still got) our heads held high,” Radcliffe said. “We’re a very young, very inexperienced team and it’s just one of those losses that we’re definitely going to learn from.”

Zakk Carlson and Dominic Curl both led the charge at the plate for the Mules by going 3-for-4 on the day. Carlson also ensured he’d be in scoring position often with four stolen bases.

“They were really our rally starters and guys that got on base, did work and really kept the momentum going,” Radcliffe said.

After a shaky start on the hill, Curl came on in relief in just the second inning and tossed three innings while allowing two runs and fanning four RSB hitters.

“Dominic Curl came in and threw three solid innings to really keep us in the game,” Radcliffe said. “It could have gotten out of control very easily.

The Mules still have plenty of room to grow, but their ability to battle back shows the team buying into their creed early.

“The theme that we’ve come up with this year and kind of our motto is ‘carry the load,’” Radcliffe said. “We are the Wahkiakum Mules and Mules are animals that do just that."

But the inexperience reared its head late, and the first step toward improvement begins on the mound as walks, wild pitches and hit-by-pitches burned the Mules late.

“For us really it’s just a matter of maintaining the focus I think and making our pitches,” Radcliffe said. “We are pretty short when it comes to arms for our pitchers, so it’s just a matter of honing in on the strike zone.”

Wahkiakum (0-2) has a bit of time off before squaring off with Adna at home next Thursday at 4 p.m.

