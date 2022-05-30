1A/2B/1B State Track and Field: Toledo, Kalama and Castle Rock load up on medals

CHENEY — The long and winding track and field season finally finished up on Saturday, and plenty of area athletes got the chance to climb a few steps on the podium at State — some all the way to the top — at season’s end.

The 1B, 2B and 1A schools all made the trip across the state to Cheney to hit the track surrounding the Inferno at Eastern Washington University.

Toledo, Kalama, Castle Rock and Naselle all managed to put together solid team and individual finishes, with each school fielding a State champion.

Toledo actually had four state champs thanks to their 4x400 relay team besting the field at the 2B level with a time of 3:30.67 and helping Toledo to a sixth overall finish for the boys’ team, their first in the top eight since 1997.

“We’re proud to get some banners back up in the gym,” Toledo coach Don Schaplow said. “We’re pretty excited and really I could not be more proud of our boys team. What a clutch performance by all of them.”

Conner Olmstead started the opening leg for the Riverhawks, followed by Jordan Mckenzie, Wyatt Nef and then anchored by Carson Olmstead with the four of them leading the state in the event wire-to-wire this season.

“Just the leadership and the character of all four of those guys is outstanding as far as who they are on the team for us, just as people,” Schaplow said.

Kalama’s Max Cox also took home a state title in the javelin with a heave of 175 feet, 6 inches. Cox had been in a bit of a throwing slump leading up to the meet, but after borrowing former Chinook Nate Anderson’s javelin he broke through at State.

“He’s actually been struggling a little bit…and then he comes out on the last day on Saturday and his first throw was a 5-foot PR,” Kalama coach Kevin Wright said.

Cox’s 5-foot PR was actually closer to 170, but he bested that by another 5 feet on his third throw to set the State standard.

Castle Rock’s Kynsi Bayes won the girls javelin at the 1A level with a mark of 110 feet, 6 inches. Bayes had to wait a while to see if her early throwing mark would hold up as the rest of the competitors finished out, but her coach Andrew Johnson knew she was going to win after her first throw. In fact Johnson knew she was going to win before the meet even started.

“I told her ‘You’re going to throw 110 and you’re going to win State,” Johnson said. “From that first throw on, I was like ‘You won the State title.”

Johnson said Bayes’ casual reaction to winning was almost upstaged by the excitement her teammates showed in comparison.

But the best showing might’ve belonged to Naselle’s Trenton Stephens, who was the third overall as an individual in the boys 1B classification, helping the Comets to a second place finish.

Stephens won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3.25 inches, finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 10.5 inches, took fourth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet and placed fifth in the javelin with a toss of 143 feet, 1 inch.

“He’s an exceptional kid and great teammate,” Naselle coach Scott Smith. “He’s always helping out and he’s real intentional about each event, trying to improve.”

Naselle’s second place finish was also bolstered by Derek Suomela, who notched a third place finish in the 400 meters and took fifth in the high jump.

Casie Kleine also turned in a third place finish for Castel Rock in the 400 while Paige Kessler and Brooke Wirkkala took third and sixth respectively in the high jump. Wirkkala also managed a sixth place finish in the triple jump. Myah Manzano and Samantha Farland paired with Wirkkala and Kleine to help the Rockets take foruth in the 4x400 relay and finish sixth as a team.

Cox’s strong performance was backed by plenty of others on both sides for Kalama. Alena ross led the girls team with a second place finish in pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 9 inches.

“Another great season,” Wright said. “She’s been near the top all season long with terrible vault conditions.”

Chase Leigh took fourth in the boys 200 meters, Irene Martinez was fifth in the girls 400, and the Chinooks combined to take fourth place in the boys and girls 4x100 meter relay as well as the girls 4x200 and 4x400.

The Toledo team, many of them on the champion relay team, posted numerous other top finishes. Carson Olmstead nearly won the 300 meter hurdles, but an “epic trainwreck” on the second to last hurdle pushed him back to seventh. No matter, Olmstead still finished third in the javelin, a spot in front of Nef in fourth.

Nef also finished third in the long jump for the Riverhawks to lead the team with 11 individual points. Conner Olmstead added a fifth place finish in the 400 meters.

Other top finishers from area schools include Ilwaco’s Auden Woodby, who took second in the boys 400 meters for the fishermen. Fellow Ilwaco athlete Tazlina Thomas took third place in the triple jump for the Fishermen girls team.

Toutle Lake had one athlete place at State, with Chase Lynn taking second in the boys long jump at 21 feet, 2 inches.

Wahkiakum’s Wayne Harrison and Reigha Niemeyer found the podium for the Mules in javelin. Harrison finished seventh for the boys and Niemeyer was eighth for the girls.

Winlock’s best finish came from Cali Scofield in third in the girls long jump and Addison Hall in sixth in the girls discus.

