1A/2A Softball: Castle Rock tosses combined perfect game to top Woodland

CASTLE ROCK — The early parts of a softball season are typically reserved for working out the kinks. Teams identify their weaknesses and find ways to improve an an effort to operate like a well-oiled machine.

But if you watch Castle Rock play, they’re already there, pistons firing away in rapid succession. And they were perfect in every sense of the word on Friday.

Payton Kessler shut down Woodland’s hitters left and right, striking out 13 batters in six innings of work, combining with Rachel Squibb to throw a perfect game in a 9-0 win over the Beavers.

Kessler had everything working early. She didn’t even care to let the Beavers put a ball in play in the first two innings, striking out the side in both frames.

Kessler fanned two more batters in the third and Woodland managed to avoid a strikeout in the fourth inning, but Kessler responded with five straight strikeouts when she returned to the circle.

“Just the movement pitches (are feeling good),” Kessler said. “Making sure they are out of their reach. Nothing right to them. (Catcher) Jenna (Lee), she’s calling great calls and we’re really connecting there.”

Rachel Squibb took over for Kessler in the seventh inning to get some work in the circle and picked up right where Kessler left off, retiring the first two batters on just two pitches before getting a pop-out to shortstop to complete the perfect game.

“I think as much as we’ve been working the last week to fine tune our game and our skills, tonight proved it with a perfect game,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said.

Kessler is well known as the Rockets’ ace and isn’t surprising teams that face her anymore, but Strode credited the defense on helping complete the rare achievement after he hit hundreds of balls to them in practice to help eliminate errors.

“Great defense…Payton Ricketts laid out for one, Jenna’s doing a great job behind there catching,” Strode said. “Everywhere is just solid right now and playing well defensively, so I really feel good about everything we’re doing right now.”

Strode racked his brain for any recollection of another perfect game in school history, but came up empty, adding a degree of rarity to Friday’s already special performance.

“Off the top of my head, I don’t know if there’s any,” he said.

When Kessler wasn’t finding seats for Woodland hitters, the Rockets were strong at the plate, getting things started with another big first frame. After dropping an eight spot on R.A. Long earlier this week, the Rockets put up four runs in the first inning to get things rolling in a hurry against the Beavers. Lee had the biggest swing for the Rockets, notching a triple that put the first two runs on the board.

“One of the things we’re working on is trying to get runs that first inning,” Strode said. “That really changed the dynamic of the game. We got four, and if we can continue that trend I think it’s really going to change the dynamic of all of our games.”

The Rockets added three more runs in the sixth, one in the fourth and one more in the fifth to roll over Woodland.

“We’re still working on a couple of things with the hitting and getting a couple girls a little more consistent, but it’s coming,” Strode said.

The key so far for the Rockets at the plate starts with their mentality before they ever step into the box. That's something Strode has worked with his team on extensively.

“They’re confident, they’re very confident,” he said. “And if we can continue that, walking up there and knowing that they believe that they can hit, and that’s kind of what I’m trying to instill in their mind right now. I don’t care if you’ve got two strikes, you can hit.”

So with an early season crowning achievement like a perfect game coming on the heels of back-to-back blowout wins playing up a classification against 2A schools, it’s time to ask the question — Just how high can these Rockets fly?

If you ask their coach, he won’t dance around their goals as a team.

“We’ve got our eyes on winning our league for sure, because that’s one of the first things we’re doing,” Strode said. “Then getting to State and taking home the title. That’s what we’re focused on right now. And with the confidence we have, we believe we can do it.”

The last time there was a softball state tournament back in 2019 before COVID-19 turned the sporting world upside down, the Rockets played in the title game and ultimately lost 5-4 to Montesano. But the seniors on this team, including Kessler, were there and know what it takes to make that kind of run.

“I think the way we’re playing now, if we keep playing like this we’ll do just fine,” Kessler said after reiterating their State title aspirations. “Especially playing these bigger teams to get us ready for league.”

While the Rockets are playing perfects softball just four games into the year, they know they can’t win a title tomorrow, so Strode is trying to pull back on the reins a bit.

“On the short term, we’ve got to instill in them that we have to play one game at a time and that we have to play one inning at a time and as I said to them yesterday, we’ve got to play one batter at a time,” he said.

On the other side of the coin, the Beavers are attempting to make light of a tough matchup against a pitcher that had everything working before heading into league play next week. But coach Tom Christensen believes the hard lessons learned will benefit the Beavers in the long run

“We haven’t faced a squad that good yet,” Christensen said. “Really good team, really good pitcher, so that will be really good for us. It sucks, but in the long run it should be good for us.”

Castle Rock (4-0) gets a week to rest on their accomplishment before heading to Adna at 4 p.m. Friday.

Woodland (2-1) gets the 2A Greater St. Helens league season kicked off at Mark Morris at 4 p.m. Monday.

