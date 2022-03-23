1A/2A Softball: Castle Rock rolls over R.A. Long

Castle Rock got off to a strong start and Payton Kessler shut down R.A. Long in the circle to help lift the Rockets to an 11-1 win to spoil the Lumberjills’ season opener in a non-league, cross-classification matchup in Longview on Wednesday.

The Rockets jumped out in front before Kessler even got the opportunity to show her stuff on the rubber, plating eight runs in the top of the first inning.

The Rockets put the ball in play early and often, and the Jills struggled to make the right play in the field, unaware of the situation or unsure of their responsibilities on steals and bunts. Castle Rock took advantage with aggressive base running to blow things up early.

“We were very disciplined today,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “We’re not going to chase at junk. We worked on that all week long last week. We’re just not going to chase junk we’re going to make them pitch to us. When you pitch to us, we can make things happen.”

The Rockets hit around the lineup in the first inning with seven of their nine scoring runs and Rhiannon Sibbett managing to round the bases twice in the inning.

Gracie Sibbett also added to the scoring with an RBI single to help fuel the big inning, though a good number of runs can be attributed to some of RAL’s mistakes.

“We took advantage of every error that they made,” Strode said. “I thought we ran the bases great.”

Once the Jills finally managed to put away the Rockets, Kessler got her chance to shine. Working with a big lead, Kessler was light’s out for most of the day. She started perfect, sitting the Jills down in order across the first three innings and striking out six Jills in the process.

Madison Fierst finally managed to give the Jills a baserunner with a single up the middle in the third, then Kessler allowed a walk but struck out the next two hitters to shut down any chance at a Lumberjills run.

Strode said his ace benefits from a strong connection with her catcher behind the dish, Jenna Lee.

“The pitcher and catcher are working great together right now,” he said. “They really are comfortable with each other. They played together for many years when they were younger. Kessler is just an outstanding workhorse, she really is. And then Jenna I think really pushes her to be a workhorse.”

Kessler tossed all six innings, allowing four hits — three of which came in the sixth and final inning — and struck out 10 hitters on the game.

Kessler’s lone run allowed came in the sixth inning when Jadyn Terry knocked a single up the middle to score Fierst and crack the goose egg.

But the lone run in the sixth wasn’t enough for the Jills to extend the game into the seventh as the Rockets built on their lead in the fourth on a throwing error off a bunt and then Rachel Squibb got the Castle Rock faithful going by rocking a two-run homer to over the left field wall in the top half of the sixth.

Strobe said he’s been working with Squibb to trust her bat and it showed on Wednesday.

“I told her ‘The power’s going to come. You just need to hit the ball hard...’” Strode said. “That’s one of the things that she’s really learning these last couple games.”

Miranda Bergquist started in the circle for the Jills, but after their shaky start on defense, Terry relieved her before the inning was over and threw well the remainder of the game.

“She threw really well in the jamboree and she threw really well today,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “She’s going to be a horse for us this year.”

After the lopsided opening frame, the Jills hung right there with the Rockets, who only outscored RAL 3-1 across the final five innings as the Jills’ bats began warming up late.

“Defense got a lot better (and the) bats finally came in at the end of the game,” McDaniel said. “Before the game we’ve just to take good cuts, get ready to play and have those bats warm right away.”

McDaniel chalked up RAL’s early struggles to a lack of field time with inclement weather forcing them indoors. That, paired with nerves in the first game of the season, rattled the Jills in their first real action of the year.

“You could see the first couple at bats and in the field was definitely some jitters going on,” he said.

But at the end of the day, McDaniel was just happy to get on the field and see his team in action, nearly willing the game to take place with a little elbow grease on the infield dirt.

“I forced this one today,” he said. “I was out here working on this (field) just to get a game in.”

Castle Rock (2-0) will get a crack at another 2A Greater St. Helens League team when they host Woodland at 4 p.m. Friday.

R.A. Long (0-1) was scheduled for a quick turnaround against La Center back at home at 4 p.m. Thursday.

