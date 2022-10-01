1A/2A High School Football Roundup: Woodland does it again, knocks off Hockinson

HOCKINSON — The Beavers are having a good time beating teams that some perceive to be above their weight class. Friday night was no different as Woodland overcame an early deficit and a late push to defeat Hockinson 29-27 in 2A Greater St. Helens League football action.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter against a Hockinson side that thoroughly dismantled R.A. Long one week prior. That outcome, and the slow start, didn’t mean much to the Beavers sideline, though.

Woodland answered back early in the second quarter when Eli Anderson punched in a five yard touchdown. Daeton Lofgren came up with an interception on the ensuing Hockinson drive to set up a 40-yard touchdown run by Keaton Northcut. The extra point attempt was blocked but the Beavers were still the owners of a brand new 13-7 lead.

Cody Armstrong was the next Beaver to come up with a turnover when he recovered a fumble near midfield. Quarterback Brett Martynowicz made sure to make it pay when he hit Northcut for a six yard touchdown pass with just seconds to go before halftime.

That renewed effort in the second quarter sent the Beavers to the intermission with a 19-7 lead and all the momentum.

But Hockinson didn’t fade away and managed to win the third quarter 7-0 to pull back within one score.

The teams put on a display of vastly different offensive styles in the contest, but wound up remarkably equal in their output. Woodland rushed the ball 47 times for 249 yards and finished with 422 total yards. Meanwhile, Hockinson threw the ball 38 times for 34 yards and wound up with 412 total yards gained.

“They were able to pick us apart underneath because we were trying not to get beat over the top,” Woodland coach Sean McDonald said.

The big difference in the end was the turnover count with Woodland coughing the ball up just once, while Hockinson threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away once more.

Lofgren, Northcut and Drew Burns all pulled down picks for Woodland.

After Northcut hauled in a catch on 4th down in the red zone the Woodland offense stalled out, but Diego Almodovar came up clutch with a field goal to put the Beavers back up by eight points with 11 minutes remaining in the contest.

“Red zone has not been our strong suit and our kicker has really been in a groove,” McDonald said. “I trusted him and I knew it would be a two-score game rather than one.”

It looked like Woodland would need just one stop to pull off the win. Instead, the Beavers allowed Hockinson to score twice down the stretch but came up with enough clutch plays to rip the victory back from the jaws of defeat.

Leading 22-20 the Beavers let Northcut go back to work and he made it pay with a touchdown run off of a sweep play. That score put Woodland up 29-22 and made Almodovar’s field goal appear all the more important.

“Brett Martynowicz put together a big drive and pushed it all the way down the field at the end,” McDonald said. “He had his best night as a quarterback.”

Martynowicz completed half of his 28 passes for 173 yards in the contest.

Hockinson managed to score once more with 16 seconds on the clock but Woodland recovered the ensuing onside kick and sent its offense out one last time in order to run the clock out in victory formation.

Anderson rushed 30 times for 115 yards and Northcut carried the pigskin 11 times for 94 yards.

“Keaton Northcut had a great night for us on both sides of the ball and Elijah Anderson had a big night, too,” McDonald said.

Woodland (3-2, 2-1 league) will host R.A. Long next Friday at 7 p.m.

Rockets run roughshod over Trappers

VANCOUVER — Kiggins Bowl was a cornucopia of delights for Castle Rock on Friday when it defeated Fort Vancouver 47-25 in a 1A TriCo League football tilt on the Trappers’ artificial turf.

It took a bit for the good times to get going, but once they did, the Rockets were off and running full bore. The first score of the night came with 2:09 left in the first quarter after Castle Rock quarterback Stephen Ibsen fan for 40 yards down to the three yard line on 4th and six. Three plays later David Garcia chunked it over the goal line for a one-yard touchdown run.

“David Garcia, we moved him to fullback just to reward him,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “He wound up on the offensive line because that’s what’s best for the team. Tonight we rewarded him for that and he had a couple catches out of the backfield and got to run the ball as well.”

Lane Partridge got in on the action next, hauling in a pass from Ibsen for a 38-yard touchdown reception with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter. Partridge would have had one more score if not for dirty laundry on the field following a 70-yard punt return to the house.

The Rockets went back to the air five minutes later with Ibsen connecting with Garcia on a swing pass out of the backfield for a 25-yard pick up. Ibsen finished the drive off with a three-yard QB keeper.

“Stephen is playing really well at quarterback and airing it out,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said.

Ibsen finished the game 7-of-9 on pass attempts for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran six times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while having a 48 yard scoring scamper called back for a penalty.

The first half ended in a flurry after the Trappers cracked the scoring column with a 49-yard pass from Kaeleb Cvitovich to Evan Mendez with 2:12 left before the marching band was set to take the field. That wound up being plenty of time for the Rockets when Ibsen kept the rock and toted it 36 yards for a score with just 39 seconds in the half to go up 27-7.

Castle Rock extended its lead on the third play of the second half on a 67-yard air strike from Ibsen to Partridge. Ten minutes later Owen Langdon took a handoff and romped 24-yards to put the Rockets up 40-7 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

With a mess of substitutes on the field for Castle Rock the Trappers took advantage with back-to-back scores to open the fourth quarter.

The Rockets didn’t panic, though. Instead, they handed the ball off to Wyatt Orth who rumbled 33-yards for a touchdown to put Castle Rock up 47-19 with just under four minutes remaining.

Fort Vancouver would take advantage of a young Castle Rock secondary once more on a 74-yard strike from Cvitkovich to Evan Mendez, but there was never a real threat to the Rockets’ lead.

The Castle Rock defense allowed 360 yards in the game, but that came with an extra large caveat.

“The majority of that came in the second half,” Gehring said. “We did a pretty good job of stopping them in the first half.”

The Rockets’ coach noted that Inman, Garcia, Ryker Heller and Jakob Behrendsen all came up clutch defensively with sacks and clutch tackles in big moments.

“We were proud of our guys for getting the win, despite the finish,” Gehring said.

Castle Rock (4-1, 1-0) will-host Seton Catholic for homecoming on Friday night, 7 p.m.