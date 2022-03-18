 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1A/2A Girls Tennis

1A/2A Girls Tennis: Columbia River drops Castle Rock

  • 0
Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls tennis team couldn’t steal a set from Columbia River on Friday with the Rapids dropping the Rockets 6-0 in non-league play.

“Tough night for us tonight,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Playing quality programs will make us better in the long run. We need court time to improve game situations.

Castle Rock’s Paige Ogden managed to make a run at River’s Annabella Madrigal in singles play, taking three games in the first set and following with two in the second set.

Jordynn Madden fell 6-0 in her first set for the Rockets and took a game in the second set, but ultimately fell to River’s Ari Domniti.

“I was proud of how my singles players of Paige Ogden and Jordynn Madden played tonight,” Karnofski said. “They battled tonight for every point.”

Castle Rock (0-2) will continue to play above their classification at Kelso at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, and then heading to Chehalis to play W.F. West on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News