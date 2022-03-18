1A/2A Girls Tennis: Columbia River drops Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls tennis team couldn’t steal a set from Columbia River on Friday with the Rapids dropping the Rockets 6-0 in non-league play.

“Tough night for us tonight,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Playing quality programs will make us better in the long run. We need court time to improve game situations.

Castle Rock’s Paige Ogden managed to make a run at River’s Annabella Madrigal in singles play, taking three games in the first set and following with two in the second set.

Jordynn Madden fell 6-0 in her first set for the Rockets and took a game in the second set, but ultimately fell to River’s Ari Domniti.

“I was proud of how my singles players of Paige Ogden and Jordynn Madden played tonight,” Karnofski said. “They battled tonight for every point.”

Castle Rock (0-2) will continue to play above their classification at Kelso at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, and then heading to Chehalis to play W.F. West on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.