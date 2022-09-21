 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A/2A Girls Soccer

1A/2A Girls Soccer: Castle Rock comes back to down Fort Vancouver

Soccer stock

A soccer player prepares to kick the ball during a match on a local field.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock girls soccer team survived an early strike from Fort Vancouver, Tuesday, coming back to defeat the Trappers 2-1 in non-league play.

The Trappers put up a score early in the first half to take a 1-0 lead, but that only inspired the Rockets to strike back.

Sienna Flint notched a brace with a pair of first half goals to put Castle Rock back on top for good. Casie Kleine assisted on one of the scores.

Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson tabbed Kleine and Makenzie Dehne as standout players in the win.

Goalkeeper Jeaquel Cole posted four saves in the win.

Castle Rock (3-1-1, 1-0-1) will get back to league play with a match at King’s Way Christian on Thursday.

