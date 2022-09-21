1A/2A Girls Soccer: Castle Rock comes back to down Fort Vancouver

R.A. Long senior Kailey Beaudoin won the girls' varsity race with a time of 20:51.0 in the 5,000-meter Jack and Jill cross country invite held at Lake Sacajawea, Saturday morning. On the boys side, Timothy Bradshaw ran away from the field with an impressive time of 16:54.9. La Center won the boys team event with 61 points and Woodland won the girls portion, finishing one point better than hosts R.A. Long.