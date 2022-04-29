1A/1B Girls Tennis: Three Rivers toppled in the Stone City

Three Rivers toppled in the Stone City

TENINO — The rains returned too soon Thursday and put an early end to a non-league girls tennis match between Three Rivers Christian and Tenino.

In singles play Jenna Davis dropped straight sets to Megan Letts of Tenino (0-6, 0-6). Cystal Pen was in the midst of a competitive match with Bailee McKitrick (7-5, 4-6) before the weather washed out the rest of the day.

In doubles action the Eagles’ Bitna Yi and Alana McMillan picked up some points but fell to Rilee Jones and Ashley Schow (2-6, 0-6). Paige Coffman and Brynn Stevens then lost to Destiny Sampley and Lauren McCaslin of the Beavers (0-6, 0-6).

After her initial loss Davis returned to the court to take on Abigail Archibald and took the first set 7-5 before the puddles began to form.

