Youth Soccer

13U Timber Barons capture Cornucopia Cup

Timber Barons 13U Cornucopia Cup

The Timber Barons 13U girls team poses for a photo after winning the Cornucopia Cup championship in Seattle on the weekend of July 16-17.

 Courtesy of Timber Barons Soccer

SEATTLE — The Timber Barons 13U girls team continues to see its cup runneth over with success after taking first place at the Cornucopia Cup over the weekend.

After settling for a 3-3 draw against Valor FC in their tournament opener the Timber Barons bounced back for a 5-3 win over Snohomish United in their second affair.

That’s when the Barons really got down to business, blanking Southlake White 8-0 before suffering a 2-1 loss to Southlake Red. The Timber Barons didn’t let that setback ruin an otherwise perfectly good weekend as they defeated Southlake Red 3-0 in a title tilt rematch.

The first half of that prove-it game went by in scoreless fashion before the Timber Barons broke the seal five minutes after intermission ended. That score came off the boot of Tenley Williams following a corner kick by Bethany Cannon. Meadow Coffman extended the Timber Barons’ lead with a goal in the 42nd minute and Tegan Ross capped off the scoring with a goal in the 51st minute.

