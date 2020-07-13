Sports Calendar 2018-19

MARCH 7
Girls’ Golf
Woodland vs. Heritage at Green Meadows;3 p.m.
MARCH 8
College Baseball
Lane at Lower Columbia;2 p.m.
College Softball
NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Highline;3 p.m.
NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Shoreline;5:30 p.m.
Softball
Wahkiakum at South Bend;4 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Camas;4 p.m.
Kalama at Ridgefield;5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Royal vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.
College Basketball
NWAC Men’s Championships at Everett College: Lower Columbia vs. Walla Walla or Chemeketa;7 p.m.
MARCH 9
Baseball
Ilwaco in Max Beatty Inv. at Fort Vancouver;10 a.m.
Toledo at Mark Morris;Noon
Wahkiakum at Naselle;Noon
College Baseball
Lane at Lower Columbia;11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Woodland at Kelso;2 p.m.
Heritage at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
College Softball
NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Skagit Valley;4:30 p.m.
NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Douglas;7 p.m.
College Basketball
NWAC Women’s Championships at Everett College: Lower Columbia vs. Skagit Valley;6 p.m.
MARCH 10
College Basketball
NWAC Women’s Championships at Everett College: Lower Columbia vs. Lane or Walla Walla;5 p.m.
MARCH 11
Girls’ Golf
Kelso vs. Washougal at Orchard Hills;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Heritage at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Woodland at Camas;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Mark Morris at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.
Skyview at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Kalama at Woodland;4 p.m.
Naselle at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Rainier at Salem Academy;4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Toledo/Winlock at Woodland;7 p.m.
Mark Morris at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
MARCH 12
Girls’ Golf
Heritage vs. Mark Morris at Mint Valley;3 p.m.
Battle Ground vs. R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3 p.m.
Softball
Union at Kelso;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Battle Ground;4 p.m.
Castle Rock at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.
Clatskanie at Vernonia;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Kalama vs. Napavine at LCC;4 p.m.
Onalaska at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.
Adna at Toledo;4 p.m.
Ilwaco at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
Clatskanie at Vernonia;4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
R.A. Long at W F West;7 p.m.
MARCH 13
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Fort Vancouver vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
Skyview at Woodland;4 p.m.
Toledo at Winlock;4 p.m.
Baseball
Hudson's Bay at Woodland;4 p.m.
Adna at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Kelso vs. Skyview at LCC;4:30 p.m.
Amity at Rainier;4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Castle Rock at Raymond;6 p.m.
Woodland at Hudson's Bay;6 p.m.
Kelso at Battle Ground;7 p.m.
MARCH 14
Girls’ Golf
Kelso, R.A. Long at Three Rivers;3 p.m.
Mark Morris at Fort Vancouver;3 p.m.
Track
Ilwaco in Pacific League Meet at Raymond;3:30 p.m.
Naselle at South Bend;3:30 p.m.
Softball
W.F. West at Kelso;4 p.m.
Castle Rock at Adna;4 p.m.
Astoria at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Rainier, Wash. at Toledo;6:30 p.m.
MARCH 15
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso, Castle Rock, R.A. Long at Helen Donovan Invitational;8:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Columbia Basin;11 a.m.
Baseball
R.A. Long at Ridgefield Tournament;3 p.m.
Mark Morris at Kelso;4 p.m.
Woodland at Evergreen;4 p.m.
Kalama at Onalaska;4 p.m.
King's Way at Toledo; 4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Montesano;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.
Softball
Kalama at Onalaska;4 p.m.
Toledo at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.
La Center at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Morton-White Pass;4 p.m.
Winlock at Napavine;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Tumwater;4:30 p.m.
Track
Mark Morris, R.A. Long in Longview Rotary Twilight Border Clash;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
R.A. Long at Fort Vancouver;6 p.m.
La Center at Woodland;7 p.m.
Castle Rock at Tenino;7 p.m.
Skyview at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
MARCH 16
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso, Castle Rock, R.A. Long at Helen Donovan Invitational;8:30 a.m.
College Basketball
Men: NWAC Men’s Championships at Everett College;TBA
Women: NWAC Championships at Everett College;TBA
Track
Toledo in Seattle Academy Relays;10 a.m.
Baseball
R.A. Long at Ridgefield Tournament;10 a.m.
Ilwaco at Life Christian (DH);11:30 a.m.
Woodland at Skyview;Noon
Castle Rock at Foss;12:30 p.m.
Shelton at Rainier;1 p.m.
Castle Rock at Franklin Pierce;3 p.m.
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Walla Walla;11 a.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Grays Harbor;Noon
Boys Soccer
Toledo-Winlock United at W.F. West;1 p.m.
MARCH 17
College Basketball
Women: NWAC Championships at Everett College;2 p.m.
Men: NWAC Championships at Everett College;4:45 p.m.
MARCH 18
Girls’ Tennis
Fort Vancouver at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Mark Morris at Capital;4 p.m.
Hudson's Bay at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Rainier;4 p.m.
Clatskanie at Kennedy;4:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Toutle Lake at Rainier;4 p.m.
Knappa at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Kalama at King's Way;5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kelso at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
MARCH 19
Baseball
Kalama at Rainier;3 p.m.
R.A. Long at Prairie; 4 p.m.
Camas at Woodland;4 p.m.
Napavine at Toledo;4 p.m.
Morton/White Pass at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.
Adna at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Kelso vs. Hudson’s Bay at Heron Lakes;3 p.m.
Woodland vs. La Center at Tri-Mountain;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Washougal;3:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at W.F. West;3:30 p.m.
Track
Mountain View at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Woodland at Hockinson;4 p.m.
Softball
Woodland at Mountain View;4 p.m.
King's Way at Kalama;4 p.m.
Napavine at Toledo;4 p.m.
Morton/White Pass at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.
Adna at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
Onalaska at Winlock;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Castle Rock at Seton Catholic;5:30 p.m.
W F West vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;7 p.m.
Toledo-Winlock United at Centralia;7 p.m.
MARCH 20
Girls’ Tennis
Evergreen at Mark Morris;3 p.m.
Heritage at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Fort Vancouver at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Track
R.A. Long at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Mark Morris at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.
La Center at Woodland;4 p.m.
Baseball
R.A. Long at Kelso;4 p.m.
Woodland at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
King's Way at Toledo; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Washougal at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
Ridgefield at Woodland;7 p.m.
MARCH 21
Girls’ Golf
Kelso vs. Mark Morris at Three Rivers;3 p.m.
Evergreen, Fort Vancouver, R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3 p.m.
Woodland vs. Union at Camas Meadows;3 p.m
Track
Kalama, Toledo, Winlock in Central 2B League Meet at Toutle Lake;3:30 p.m.
Ilwaco at Naselle;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Montesano at Kelso;4 p.m.
Elma at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Raymond at Winlock; 4 p.m.
Seaside at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Rainier at Dayton;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Raymond at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.
Stevenson vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;6 p.m.
Kelso at W.F. West;7 p.m.
MARCH 22
College Baseball
Edmonds at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
R.A. Long at Evergreen;3:30 p.m.
White Salmon at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake Quinault at Winlock;3:30 p.m.
Mark Morris at Battle Ground;4 p.m.
Woodland at Prairie;4 p.m.
Kalama at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.
Toledo at Onalaska;4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Adna;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.
Baseball
Woodland at La Center;4 p.m.
Kalama at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.
Toledo at Onalaska;4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Adna;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Skyview;7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hockinson vs, Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.
R.A. Long at Woodland;7 p.m.
MARCH 23
Track
Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama in Tiger Invite at Battle Ground;10 a.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Centralia at Fort Borst Park;Noon
College Baseball
Edmonds at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Central Kitsap;1 p.m.
Castle Rock at Onalaska;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Castle Rock at Stevenson;1 p.m.
Toledo-Winlock United at White Salmon;2 p.m.
MARCH 24
MARCH 25
Softball
Rainier at Grant Union Spring Invite;11 a.m.
Clatskanie at Grant Union Spring Break Invite;1p.m.
Adna at Kalama;4 p.m.
Rainier, Wash. at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.
Napavine at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
Morton/White Pass at Winlock;4 p.m.
Baseball
Clatskanie in Phoenix, Ariz. Tournament;1 p.m.
Rainier, Wash. at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.
Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.
Hockinson at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
Woodland at Columbia River;4 p.m.
Kalama vs. Adna (DH) at LCC;4 p.m.
Napavine at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Kelso vs. Ridgefield at Tri-Mountain;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mark Morris at Washougal;7 p.m.
Woodland at Columbia River;7 p.m.
MARCH 26
Softball
Clatskanie at Grant Union Spring Break Invite;11 a.m.
Rainier at Grant Union Spring Invite;11 a.m.
Camas at Kelso;4 p.m.
Castle Rock vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
Heritage at Woodland;4 p.m.
Baseball
Clatskanie in Phoenix, Ariz. Tournament;1 p.m.
Castle Rock at White Salmon (DH);3 p.m.
Elma at Toledo;4 p.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Clackamas at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Kelso vs. Prairie at Three Rivers;3 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Castle Rock at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
La Center at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.
Kelso at Hudson's Bay;6 p.m.
Toledo-Winlock United at King's Way;6 p.m.
MARCH 27
Softball
Rainier at Grant Union Spring Invite;11 a.m.
Clatskanie at Grant Union Spring Break Invite;3 p.m.
Baseball
Clatskanie in Phoenix, Ariz. Tournament;1 p.m.
Ilwaco at NW Christian (DH);3 p.m.
Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at South Bend;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Mark Morris at Heritage;3:30 p.m.
Track
Trico League Meet at Castle Rock;3:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Columbia River at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
Mark Morris at Ridgefield;7 p.m.
MARCH 28
Softball
Rainier at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii;1 p.m.
King's Way at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.
Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.
Woodland at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
R.A. Long at Skyview at Tri-Mountain;3 p.m.
Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.
Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley, Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.
Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley, Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Rainier at Grant Union Tournament;3 p.m.
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Columbia River at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Track
Kelso at Hudson's Bay;3:30 p.m.
Winlock in Central 2B League meet at Kalama;3:30 p.m.
Toledo, Toutle Lake in Central 2B League Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.
Naselle in Pacific League Meet at Ilwaco;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Castle Rock at King's Way;6 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock; 6 p.m.
Prairie at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
MARCH 29
Baseball
Rainier at Grant Union Tournament;Noon
Mark Morris at Woodland;4 p.m.
Washougal at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
White Salmon at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Kalama at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.
Toledo at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Napavine;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Onalaska;4 p.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Mount Hood;3 p.m.
Softball
Rainier at McLoughlin Tournament in Milton-Freewater;3:30 p.m.
Kalama at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.
Toledo at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Napavine;4 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Onalaska;4 p.m.
Adna at Winlock;4 p.m.
R A Long at Kelso;6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Woodland vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.
Hockinson at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
MARCH 30
Softball
Rainier at McLoughlin Tournament in Milton-Freewater;9 a.m.
South Bend at Ilwaco (DH);12:30 p.m.
Baseball
South Bend at Ilwaco (DH);11:30 a.m.
Rainier at Grant Union Tournament;2 p.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Clark at Tam O’Shanter Park;Noon
College Baseball
Centralia at Lower Columbia;5 p.m.
MARCH 31
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Tacoma;1 p.m.
APRIL 1
APRIL 2
Softball
Amity at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
APRIL 3
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Chemeketa at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Grays Harbor;TBA
Baseball
Clatskanie at Corbett;4:30 p.m.
Rainier at Amity;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Rainier at Amity;4:30 p.m.
APRIL 4
APRIL 5
Baseball
Castle Rock at Hoquiam;1 p.m.
La Center at Toutle Lake;2 p.m.
Blaine at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
Rochester at R.A.Long;4 p.m.
Clatskanie at Harrisburg;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Clatskanie at Harrisburg;4:30 p.m.
APRIL 6
Track
Ilwaco, Naselle in Daily Astorian Invitational;10 a.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Southwestern Oregon;TBA
Baseball
Blaine at Mark Morris;Noon
King's Way at Woodland;Noon
Toledo at Kittitas (DH);Noon
College Baseball
Pierce at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
APRIL 7
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Green River;1 p.m.
APRIL 8
Baseball
Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (DH);3:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Kelso;4 p.m.
Columbia River at R.A.Long;4 p.m.
Woodland at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Columbia River vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.
R.A. Long at Ridgefield;7 p.m.
Woodland at Washougal;7 p.m.
APRIL 9
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Grays Harbor at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.
Baseball
La Center at Castle Rock (DH);3 p.m.
Mossyrock at Wahkiakum (DH);3 p.m.
Kalama vs. Toutle Lake (DH) at LCC;4 p.m.
Catlin Gabel at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Rainier at Taft;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Toutle Lake at Kalama (DH);3 p.m.
Winlock at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.
Mossyrock at Wahkiakum (DH);3 p.m.
Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (DH);3:30 p.m.
La Center at Castle Rock (DH);3:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Columbia River at Woodland;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.
Rainier at Taft;4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Mark Morris vs. Battle Ground at Cedars;3 p.m.
Woodland vs. Hockinson at Cedars;3:30 p.m.
Ilwaco at Hawk’s Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum vs. North Beach at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco vs. Northwest Christian at Hawk’s Prairie;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum vs. North Beach at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Mountain View;3:30 p.m.
Mark Morris at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.
Washougal at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at Montesano;3:30 p.m.
Track
Mark Morris at Woodland;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Castle Rock vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;4:30 p.m.
Evergreen at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
APRIL 10
Track
Trico League Meet at Castle Rock;3:45 p.m.
Softball
Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.
Baseball
Hudson's Bay at Kelso;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Washougal;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Woodland;4 p.m.
Onalaska at Toledo;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
R A Long vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.
Hockinson at Woodland;7 p.m.
APRIL 11
Girls’ Golf
Kelso, Woodland in Chieftain Invite at Tri-Mountain;3 p.m.
Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Evergreen at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Tenino at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.
Track
Kalama in Central 2B League Meet at Mossyrock;3:30 p.m.
Toutle Lake, Winlock, Ilwaco in Central 2B League Meet at Rainier, Wash.;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Hockinson at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
White Salmon at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.
Toledo-Winlock United at La Center;7 p.m.
APRIL 12
Softball
Clatskanie at Rainier (DH);3 p.m.
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.
Castle Rock at La Center;4 p.m.
Track
R.A. Long, Kalama in Wolfpack Invitational at Tumwater;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Columbia River at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Hockinson at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Clatskanie at Rainier (DH);3:30 p.m.
Mark Morris at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Washougal at Woodland;4 p.m.
Castle Rock at La Center;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;6 p.m.
R.A. Long at Washougal;7 p.m.
Woodland at Ridgefield;7 p.m.
APRIL 13
Track
Toutle Lake in Pasco Invitational;9:30 a.m.
Woodland, Ilwaco in The Willamette Falls Invitational;10 a.m.
Castle Rock at the Cashmere Invitational;Noon
Baseball
North Beach at Ilwaco (DH);11:30 a.m.
Kalama vs. Wahkiakum (DH) at OSU;Noon
Toutle Lake at Toledo (DH);Noon
Softball
North Beach at Ilwaco (DH);11:30 a.m.
Wahkiakum at Kalama (DH);3 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.
Winlock at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Seton Catholic at Castle Rock;Noon
College Baseball
Lower Columbia vs. Centralia at Fort Borst Park;1 p.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Centralia at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.
APRIL 14
College Baseball
Centralia at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
APRIL 15
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Hudson’s Bay;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Woodland vs. Mark Morris at Longview Country Club;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Washougal at Orchard Hills;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Mountain View at Kelso;4 p.m.
Woodland vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Washougal;4 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Prairie;4 p.m.
Columbia River at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
Woodland at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mountain View at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
APRIL 16
Girls’ Golf
Kelso vs. Evergreen at Three Rivers;3 p.m.
Columbia River vs. R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3:30 p.m.
Woodland vs. Washougal at Lewis River;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Corban;3 p.m.
Baseball
Ilwaco at Ocosta (DH);3 p.m.
Castle Rock at Stevenson (DH);3 p.m.
Clatskanie at Warrenton;4:30 p.m.
Catlin Gabel at Rainier;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ilwaco at Ocosta (DH);3 p.m.
Castle Rock at Stevenson (DH);3:30 p.m.
Clatskanie at Warrenton;4:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Mark Morris at Washougal;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long at Columbia River;3:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at White Salmon;3:30 p.m.
Track
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Toledo-Winlock United at Stevenson;4 p.m.
Woodland at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
Mark Morris at Hockinson;7 p.m.
APRIL 17
Baseball
Wahkiakum at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.
Toledo at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.
Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.
Ridgefield at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Columbia River at Woodland;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Kalama at Winlock (DH);3 p.m.
Toledo at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.
Hudson's Bay at Kelso;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Columbia River;4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Woodland;4 p.m.
Track
Columbia River, Ridgefield at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Woodland at Washougal;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long at Hockinson;4 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Fort Vancouver at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hudson's Bay at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
APRIL 18
Girls’ Tennis
Stevenson at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum vs. Adna at Riverside;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum vs. Adna at Riverside;3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Evergreen;4 p.m.
Kalama vs. Hoquiam at LCC;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Stevenson at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.
Washougal vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.
White Salmon vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.
APRIL 19
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Tacoma;1 p.m.
Baseball
Clatskanie at Willamina (DH);3 p.m.
Rainier at Warrenton (DH);3:30 p.m.
Hockinson at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Stevenson at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Clatskanie at Willamina (DH);3 p.m.
Rainier at Warrenton (DH);3 p.m.
Winlock at Lake Quinault;3:30 p.m.
Kelso at Prairie;4 p.m.
Washougal vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
Woodland at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Stevenson at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Prairie at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Track
Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco in Kalama Twilight Invite;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long, Winlock in Chehalis Activators Classic;3:30 p.m.
Kelso in Canby Invitational;4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Columbia River at Woodland;7 p.m.
Kelso at Prairie;7:30 p.m.
APRIL 20
Girls’ Tennis
Castle Rock in Columbia Gorge Invitational at Stevenson;10 a.m.
Track
R.A. Long, Winlock in Chehalis Activators Classic;10 a.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Big Bend at Tam O’Shanter Park;Noon
College Baseball
Tacoma at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
APRIL 21
APRIL 22
Baseball
Kalama at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.
Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.
Woodland at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
R.A.Long at Washougal;4 p.m.
Life Christian at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
Softball
Kalama at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Winlock (DH);3 p.m.
Kelso at Evergreen;4 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
Woodland at Washougal;4 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Ridgefield at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Mark Morris at Hockinson;4 p.m.
APRIL 23
Baseball
Raymond at Ilwaco (DH);3 p.m.
Willamina at Rainier;3 p.m.
Clatskanie at Taft;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Raymond at Ilwaco (DH);3 p.m.
Willamina at Rainier;3 p.m.
Adna at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Clatskanie at Taft;4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;3 p.m.
Columbia River vs. Mark Morris at Longview Country Club;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Woodland at Lewis River;3:30 p.m.
Adna, Life Christian, Ilwaco at Surfside;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Willapa Harbor;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Mountain View at Evergreen;3:30 p.m.
Three Rivers Christian at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
North Beach, Ilwaco at Surfside;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Willapa Harbor;3:30 p.m.
Track
Washougal, Mark Morris at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Evergreen at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Woodland;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kelso at Evergreen;4 p.m.
Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.
R.A. Long at Columbia River;7 p.m.
Castle Rock at La Center;7 p.m.
King's Way vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.
APRIL 24
Girls’ Tennis
Ridgefield at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long at Washougal;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Fort Vancouver at Kelso;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Columbia River;4 p.m.
Hockinson at Woodland;4 p.m.
Baseball
Fort Vancouver at Kelso;4 p.m.
R.A.Long at Columbia River;4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Woodland;4 p.m.
Castle Rock at Toledo;4 p.m.
Naselle at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
APRIL 25
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Evergreen;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Mark Morris vs. Hockinson at Cedars;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Ridgefield at Mint Valley; 3:30 p.m.
Woodland vs. Columbia River at Tri-Mountain;3:30 p.m.
Ilwaco vs. North Beach at Surfside;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco vs. North Beach at Surfside;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.
Track
Castle Rock in Central 2B Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.
Kalama, Winlock in Central 2B League Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.
Toledo, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco in Central 2B League Meet at Wahkiakum;3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Kalama at La Center;3:30 p.m.
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Softball
Toutle Lake at Castle Rock;4 p.m.
Yamhill-Carlton at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
King's Way at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.
Toledo-Winlock United at Seton Catholic;6 p.m.
R.A. Long at Hockinson;7 p.m.
Mark Morris at Woodland;7 p.m.
APRIL 26
Baseball
Clatskanie at Catlin Gabel (DH);3 p.m.
Taft at Rainier (DH);3:30 p.m.
Washougal at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
Woodland at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Softball
Taft at Rainier (DH);3 p.m.
Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.
Hockinson vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
Woodland at Columbia River;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Hudson’s Bay at Kelso;3:30 p.m.
Mark Morris at Columbia River;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long at Hockinson;4 p.m.
Track
Mark Morris, Woodland in Washougal Panther Twilight;3:30 p.m.
Kelso in Elden Kellar Invitational in Hillsboro;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Fort Vancouver at Kelso;7:30 p.m.
APRIL 27
Track
R.A. Long in Bill Harris Invitational at Federal Way;9 a.m.
Kalama, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, Naselle in 59th Shelton Invitational;1 p.m.
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Mount Hood at Tam O’Shanter Park;Noon
Baseball
Toledo at Wahkiakum (DH);Noon
Winlock at Toutle Lake;Noon
Kalama vs. Mossyrock (DH) at LCC;3 p.m.
College Baseball
Grays Harbor at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
Softball
Mossyrock at Kalama (DH);3 p.m.
Toledo at Wahkiakum (DH);3 p.m.
Winlock at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ridgefield at R.A. Long;6 p.m.
Washougal at Woodland;7 p.m.
Mark Morris at Columbia River;7 p.m.
APRIL 28
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Grays Harbor;1 p.m.
APRIL 29
Girls’ Tennis
Washougal at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Columbia River at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.
Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Mark Morris;4 p.m.
Woodland at Washougal;4 p.m.
APRIL 30
Baseball
King's Way at Castle Rock (DH);3 p.m.
Ilwaco at Pe Ell (DH);3 p.m.
Rainier at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ilwaco at Pe Ell (DH);3 p.m.
King's Way at Castle Rock (DH);3:30 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Hoquiam;4 p.m.
Naselle at Winlock;4 p.m.
Rainier at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Kelso vs. Mountain View at Three Rivers;3 p.m.
Mark Morris vs. Washougal at Longview Country Club;3:30 p.m
R.A. Long vs. Hockinson at Cedars;3:30 p.m.
Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Three Rivers;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;3:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at Tenino;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.
Wahkiakum at Three Rivers;3:30 p.m.
Track
Kelso at Prairie;3:30 p.m.
Hockinson at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
Rochester at Winlock;3:30 p.m.
Ilwaco in Pacific County Invite;3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.
Toledo-Winlock United at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.
Mark Morris at R A Long;6 p.m.
Woodland at Hockinson;7 p.m.
MAY 1
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Clackamas;3 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Mark Morris at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Track
Columbia River, Woodland at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Woodland;4 p.m.
Washougal at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
South Bend at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.
Baseball
Mountain View at Kelso;4 p.m.
MAY 2
Girls’ Golf
Woodland vs. Ridgefield at Lewis River;2 p.m.
Mark Morris vs. R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3:30 p.m.
Ilwaco, Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco, Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Kelso at Prairie;3:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.
Track
Kalama, Toutle Lake in Central 2B League Meet at Morton/White Pass;3:30 p.m.
Toledo, Winlock in Central 2B League Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Mark Morris at Columbia River;4 p.m.
Hockinson at Woodland;4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Castle Rock at White Salmon;6 p.m.
La Center vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.
MAY 3
Track
Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Toledo, Toutle Lake in Ridgefield Spudder Classic;3 p.m.
Baseball
Warrenton at Clatskanie (DH);3 p.m.
Rainier at Catlin Gabel (DH);3:30 p.m.
Castle Rock at King's Way;4 p.m.
Softball
Warrenton at Clatskanie (DH);3 p.m.
Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.
Columbia River at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Castle Rock at King's Way;4 p.m.
Woodland at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Hockinson at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.
R.A. Long at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.
MAY 4
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Clark;Noon
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Pierce;1 p.m.
MAY 5
College Baseball
Pierce at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.
MAY 6
Softball
Toledo at La Center (DH);3:30 p.m.
Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at Washougal;4 p.m.
R.A. Long at Woodland;4 p.m.
MAY 7
College Softball
Lower Columbia at Chemeketa;2 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
White Salmon at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.
Three Rivers at Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.
Three Rivers at Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Napavine at Kalama (DH);4 p.m.
Adna at Toledo (DH);4 p.m.
Onalaska at Toutle Lake (DH);4 p.m.
Rainier, Wash. at Winlock (DH);4 p.m.
Clatskanie at Willamina;4:30 p.m.
Warrenton at Rainier;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Willamina at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.
MAY 8
Track
GSHL 3A/4A District Meet;Noon
Ilwaco in Pacific League Sub-District Prelims;4 p.m.
Softball
Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.
Mark Morris at R.A. Long;4 p.m.
Washougal at Woodland;4 p.m.
MAY 9
Track
GSHL 3A/4A District Meet;Noon
Girls’ Tennis
Castle Rock at Stevenson;3:30 p.m.
Softball
Winlock at Naselle;4 p.m.
MAY 10
College Softball
Lower Columbia vs. Southwestern Oregon at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.
Softball
Rainier at Willamina (DH);3 p.m.
Taft at Clatskanie (DH);3:30 p.m.
Columbia River vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.
Woodland at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Taft at Clatskanie (DH);3:30 p.m.
Track
2A Sub District at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.
Central 2B League Championships;3:30 p.m.
Pacific 2B League Championships;4 p.m.
College Baseball
Green River at Lower Columbia;5 p.m.
MAY 11
College Baseball
Lower Columbia at Green River;1 p.m.
MAY 12
MAY 13
MAY 14
Girls’ Tennis
Montesano at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.
MAY 15
MAY 16
MAY 17
College Softball
NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane
Track
Oregon 3A Track Championships at Mount Hood College in Gresham;TBA
WCD/SWD 3A District Meet;4 p.m.
2A District meet at Washougal;4 p.m.
2B District IV Championships at W.F. West;4 p.m.
MAY 18
Baseball
3A Regionals
2A Regionals
1A Regionals
2B Regionals
1B Regionals
College Softball
NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane
Track
WCD/SWD 3A District Meet;12:45 p.m.
Oregon 3A Track Championships at Mount Hood College in Gresham;TBA
MAY 19
College Softball
NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane
MAY 20
College Softball
NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane
MAY 21
Golf
1A Boys & Girls State Golf at TBD
2A Boys State Golf at TBD
2A Girls State Golf at TBD
3A Boys State Golf at TBD
3A Girls State Golf at TBD
1B/2B Boys & Girls State Golf at TBD
MAY 22
Golf
1B/2B Boys & Girls State Golf at TBD
Baseball
Oregon 3A State first round
Softball
Oregon 3A State first round
MAY 23
Track
1B, 2B, 1A State at Eastern Washington Univ. in Cheney
2A, 3A State at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma
College Baseball
NWAC Championships at David Story Field
MAY 24
College Baseball
NWAC Championships at David Story Field
Track
1B, 2B, 1A State at Eastern Washington Univ. in Cheney
2A, 3A State at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma
Baseball
1B, 2B State on Wheeler Field at Fort Borst Park
1A, 2A State at County Stadium in Yakima
3A State at Gesa Stadium in Pasco
Oregon 3A State Quarterfinals at TBA
Softball
1B, 2B State at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima
1A State at Columbia Playfield in Richland
2A State at Carlon Park in Selah
3A State at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey
Oregon 3A State Quarterfinals at TBA
Boys Soccer
1A, 2A State at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner
3A State at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup
Tennis
1B/2B/1A State at the Yakima Tennis Center
2A State at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle
3A State at Kamiakin High School and Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick
MAY 25
College Baseball
NWAC Championships at David Story Field
Track
1B, 2B, 1A State at Eastern Washington Univ. in Cheney
2A, 3A State at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma
Baseball
1B, 2B State on Wheeler Field at Fort Borst Park
1A, 2A State at County Stadium in Yakima
3A State at Gesa Stadium in Pasco
Softball
1B, 2B State at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima
1A State at Columbia Playfield in Richland
2A State at Carlon Park in Selah
3A State at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey
Boys Soccer
1A, 2A State at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner
3A State at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup
Tennis
1B/2B/1A State at the Yakima Tennis Center
2A State at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle
3A State at Kamiakin High School and Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick
MAY 26
College Baseball
NWAC Championships at David Story Field
MAY 27
College Baseball
NWAC Championships at David Story Field
MAY 28
Baseball
Oregon 3A State Semifinals at TBA
Softball
Oregon 3A State Semifinals at TBA
MAY 29
MAY 30
MAY 31
Baseball
Oregon 3A State Finals at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer
Softball
Oregon 3A State Finals at Oregon State University
JUNE 1
JUNE 2
Collegiate Baseball
Ridgefield at Cowlitz;5:05 p.m.
JUNE 3
JUNE 4
Collegiate Baseball
Cowlitz at Bend;6:35 p.m.
JUNE 5
Collegiate Baseball
Cowlitz at Bend;6:35 p.m.
JUNE 6
Collegiate Baseball
Cowlitz at Bend;6:35 p.m.
