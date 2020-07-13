Sports Calendar 2018-19
0 comments

Sports Calendar 2018-19

  • 0

MARCH 7

Girls’ Golf

Woodland vs. Heritage at Green Meadows;3 p.m.

MARCH 8

College Baseball

Lane at Lower Columbia;2 p.m.

College Softball

NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Highline;3 p.m.

NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Shoreline;5:30 p.m.

Softball

Wahkiakum at South Bend;4 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Camas;4 p.m.

Kalama at Ridgefield;5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Royal vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.

College Basketball

NWAC Men’s Championships at Everett College: Lower Columbia vs. Walla Walla or Chemeketa;7 p.m.

MARCH 9

Baseball

Ilwaco in Max Beatty Inv. at Fort Vancouver;10 a.m.

Toledo at Mark Morris;Noon

Wahkiakum at Naselle;Noon

College Baseball

Lane at Lower Columbia;11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Woodland at Kelso;2 p.m.

Heritage at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

College Softball

NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Skagit Valley;4:30 p.m.

NWAC Inter-Regional at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey: Lower Columbia vs. Douglas;7 p.m.

College Basketball

NWAC Women’s Championships at Everett College: Lower Columbia vs. Skagit Valley;6 p.m.

MARCH 10

College Basketball

NWAC Women’s Championships at Everett College: Lower Columbia vs. Lane or Walla Walla;5 p.m.

MARCH 11

Girls’ Golf

Kelso vs. Washougal at Orchard Hills;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Heritage at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Woodland at Camas;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mark Morris at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.

Skyview at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Kalama at Woodland;4 p.m.

Naselle at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Rainier at Salem Academy;4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Toledo/Winlock at Woodland;7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

MARCH 12

Girls’ Golf

Heritage vs. Mark Morris at Mint Valley;3 p.m.

Battle Ground vs. R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3 p.m.

Softball

Union at Kelso;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Battle Ground;4 p.m.

Castle Rock at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.

Clatskanie at Vernonia;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Kalama vs. Napavine at LCC;4 p.m.

Onalaska at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.

Adna at Toledo;4 p.m.

Ilwaco at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

Clatskanie at Vernonia;4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

R.A. Long at W F West;7 p.m.

MARCH 13

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Fort Vancouver vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

Skyview at Woodland;4 p.m.

Toledo at Winlock;4 p.m.

Baseball

Hudson's Bay at Woodland;4 p.m.

Adna at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Kelso vs. Skyview at LCC;4:30 p.m.

Amity at Rainier;4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Castle Rock at Raymond;6 p.m.

Woodland at Hudson's Bay;6 p.m.

Kelso at Battle Ground;7 p.m.

MARCH 14

Girls’ Golf

Kelso, R.A. Long at Three Rivers;3 p.m.

Mark Morris at Fort Vancouver;3 p.m.

Track

Ilwaco in Pacific League Meet at Raymond;3:30 p.m.

Naselle at South Bend;3:30 p.m.

Softball

W.F. West at Kelso;4 p.m.

Castle Rock at Adna;4 p.m.

Astoria at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Rainier, Wash. at Toledo;6:30 p.m.

MARCH 15

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso, Castle Rock, R.A. Long at Helen Donovan Invitational;8:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Columbia Basin;11 a.m.

Baseball

R.A. Long at Ridgefield Tournament;3 p.m.

Mark Morris at Kelso;4 p.m.

Woodland at Evergreen;4 p.m.

Kalama at Onalaska;4 p.m.

King's Way at Toledo; 4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Montesano;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.

Softball

Kalama at Onalaska;4 p.m.

Toledo at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.

La Center at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Morton-White Pass;4 p.m.

Winlock at Napavine;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Tumwater;4:30 p.m.

Track

Mark Morris, R.A. Long in Longview Rotary Twilight Border Clash;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

R.A. Long at Fort Vancouver;6 p.m.

La Center at Woodland;7 p.m.

Castle Rock at Tenino;7 p.m.

Skyview at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

MARCH 16

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso, Castle Rock, R.A. Long at Helen Donovan Invitational;8:30 a.m.

College Basketball

Men: NWAC Men’s Championships at Everett College;TBA

Women: NWAC Championships at Everett College;TBA

Track

Toledo in Seattle Academy Relays;10 a.m.

Baseball

R.A. Long at Ridgefield Tournament;10 a.m.

Ilwaco at Life Christian (DH);11:30 a.m.

Woodland at Skyview;Noon

Castle Rock at Foss;12:30 p.m.

Shelton at Rainier;1 p.m.

Castle Rock at Franklin Pierce;3 p.m.

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Walla Walla;11 a.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Grays Harbor;Noon

Boys Soccer

Toledo-Winlock United at W.F. West;1 p.m.

MARCH 17

College Basketball

Women: NWAC Championships at Everett College;2 p.m.

Men: NWAC Championships at Everett College;4:45 p.m.

MARCH 18

Girls’ Tennis

Fort Vancouver at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Mark Morris at Capital;4 p.m.

Hudson's Bay at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Rainier;4 p.m.

Clatskanie at Kennedy;4:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Toutle Lake at Rainier;4 p.m.

Knappa at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Kalama at King's Way;5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kelso at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

MARCH 19

Baseball

Kalama at Rainier;3 p.m.

R.A. Long at Prairie; 4 p.m.

Camas at Woodland;4 p.m.

Napavine at Toledo;4 p.m.

Morton/White Pass at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.

Adna at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Kelso vs. Hudson’s Bay at Heron Lakes;3 p.m.

Woodland vs. La Center at Tri-Mountain;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Washougal;3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at W.F. West;3:30 p.m.

Track

Mountain View at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Woodland at Hockinson;4 p.m.

Softball

Woodland at Mountain View;4 p.m.

King's Way at Kalama;4 p.m.

Napavine at Toledo;4 p.m.

Morton/White Pass at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.

Adna at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

Onalaska at Winlock;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Castle Rock at Seton Catholic;5:30 p.m.

W F West vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;7 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock United at Centralia;7 p.m.

MARCH 20

Girls’ Tennis

Evergreen at Mark Morris;3 p.m.

Heritage at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Track

R.A. Long at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Mark Morris at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.

La Center at Woodland;4 p.m.

Baseball

R.A. Long at Kelso;4 p.m.

Woodland at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

King's Way at Toledo; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Washougal at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

Ridgefield at Woodland;7 p.m.

MARCH 21

Girls’ Golf

Kelso vs. Mark Morris at Three Rivers;3 p.m.

Evergreen, Fort Vancouver, R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3 p.m.

Woodland vs. Union at Camas Meadows;3 p.m

Track

Kalama, Toledo, Winlock in Central 2B League Meet at Toutle Lake;3:30 p.m.

Ilwaco at Naselle;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Montesano at Kelso;4 p.m.

Elma at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Raymond at Winlock; 4 p.m.

Seaside at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Rainier at Dayton;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Raymond at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.

Stevenson vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;6 p.m.

Kelso at W.F. West;7 p.m.

MARCH 22

College Baseball

Edmonds at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

R.A. Long at Evergreen;3:30 p.m.

White Salmon at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Lake Quinault at Winlock;3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Battle Ground;4 p.m.

Woodland at Prairie;4 p.m.

Kalama at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.

Toledo at Onalaska;4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Adna;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.

Baseball

Woodland at La Center;4 p.m.

Kalama at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.

Toledo at Onalaska;4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Adna;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Skyview;7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hockinson vs, Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.

R.A. Long at Woodland;7 p.m.

MARCH 23

Track

Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama in Tiger Invite at Battle Ground;10 a.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Centralia at Fort Borst Park;Noon

College Baseball

Edmonds at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Central Kitsap;1 p.m.

Castle Rock at Onalaska;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Castle Rock at Stevenson;1 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock United at White Salmon;2 p.m.

MARCH 24

MARCH 25

Softball

Rainier at Grant Union Spring Invite;11 a.m.

Clatskanie at Grant Union Spring Break Invite;1p.m.

Adna at Kalama;4 p.m.

Rainier, Wash. at Toutle Lake;4 p.m.

Napavine at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

Morton/White Pass at Winlock;4 p.m.

Baseball

Clatskanie in Phoenix, Ariz. Tournament;1 p.m.

Rainier, Wash. at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.

Hockinson at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

Woodland at Columbia River;4 p.m.

Kalama vs. Adna (DH) at LCC;4 p.m.

Napavine at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Kelso vs. Ridgefield at Tri-Mountain;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mark Morris at Washougal;7 p.m.

Woodland at Columbia River;7 p.m.

MARCH 26

Softball

Clatskanie at Grant Union Spring Break Invite;11 a.m.

Rainier at Grant Union Spring Invite;11 a.m.

Camas at Kelso;4 p.m.

Castle Rock vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

Heritage at Woodland;4 p.m.

Baseball

Clatskanie in Phoenix, Ariz. Tournament;1 p.m.

Castle Rock at White Salmon (DH);3 p.m.

Elma at Toledo;4 p.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Clackamas at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Kelso vs. Prairie at Three Rivers;3 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Castle Rock at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

La Center at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.

Kelso at Hudson's Bay;6 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock United at King's Way;6 p.m.

MARCH 27

Softball

Rainier at Grant Union Spring Invite;11 a.m.

Clatskanie at Grant Union Spring Break Invite;3 p.m.

Baseball

Clatskanie in Phoenix, Ariz. Tournament;1 p.m.

Ilwaco at NW Christian (DH);3 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at South Bend;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Mark Morris at Heritage;3:30 p.m.

Track

Trico League Meet at Castle Rock;3:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Columbia River at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield;7 p.m.

MARCH 28

Softball

Rainier at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii;1 p.m.

King's Way at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.

Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.

Woodland at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

R.A. Long at Skyview at Tri-Mountain;3 p.m.

Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.

Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley, Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.

Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley, Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Rainier at Grant Union Tournament;3 p.m.

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Columbia River at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Track

Kelso at Hudson's Bay;3:30 p.m.

Winlock in Central 2B League meet at Kalama;3:30 p.m.

Toledo, Toutle Lake in Central 2B League Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.

Naselle in Pacific League Meet at Ilwaco;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Castle Rock at King's Way;6 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock; 6 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

MARCH 29

Baseball

Rainier at Grant Union Tournament;Noon

Mark Morris at Woodland;4 p.m.

Washougal at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

White Salmon at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Kalama at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.

Toledo at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Napavine;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Onalaska;4 p.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Mount Hood;3 p.m.

Softball

Rainier at McLoughlin Tournament in Milton-Freewater;3:30 p.m.

Kalama at Rainier, Wash.;4 p.m.

Toledo at Morton/White Pass;4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Napavine;4 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Onalaska;4 p.m.

Adna at Winlock;4 p.m.

R A Long at Kelso;6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Woodland vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.

Hockinson at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

MARCH 30

Softball

Rainier at McLoughlin Tournament in Milton-Freewater;9 a.m.

South Bend at Ilwaco (DH);12:30 p.m.

Baseball

South Bend at Ilwaco (DH);11:30 a.m.

Rainier at Grant Union Tournament;2 p.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Clark at Tam O’Shanter Park;Noon

College Baseball

Centralia at Lower Columbia;5 p.m.

MARCH 31

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Tacoma;1 p.m.

APRIL 1

APRIL 2

Softball

Amity at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

APRIL 3

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Chemeketa at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Grays Harbor;TBA

Baseball

Clatskanie at Corbett;4:30 p.m.

Rainier at Amity;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Rainier at Amity;4:30 p.m.

APRIL 4

APRIL 5

Baseball

Castle Rock at Hoquiam;1 p.m.

La Center at Toutle Lake;2 p.m.

Blaine at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

Rochester at R.A.Long;4 p.m.

Clatskanie at Harrisburg;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Clatskanie at Harrisburg;4:30 p.m.

APRIL 6

Track

Ilwaco, Naselle in Daily Astorian Invitational;10 a.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Southwestern Oregon;TBA

Baseball

Blaine at Mark Morris;Noon

King's Way at Woodland;Noon

Toledo at Kittitas (DH);Noon

College Baseball

Pierce at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

APRIL 7

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Green River;1 p.m.

APRIL 8

Baseball

Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (DH);3:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Kelso;4 p.m.

Columbia River at R.A.Long;4 p.m.

Woodland at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Columbia River vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.

R.A. Long at Ridgefield;7 p.m.

Woodland at Washougal;7 p.m.

APRIL 9

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Grays Harbor at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.

Baseball

La Center at Castle Rock (DH);3 p.m.

Mossyrock at Wahkiakum (DH);3 p.m.

Kalama vs. Toutle Lake (DH) at LCC;4 p.m.

Catlin Gabel at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Rainier at Taft;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Toutle Lake at Kalama (DH);3 p.m.

Winlock at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.

Mossyrock at Wahkiakum (DH);3 p.m.

Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (DH);3:30 p.m.

La Center at Castle Rock (DH);3:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Columbia River at Woodland;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.

Rainier at Taft;4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Mark Morris vs. Battle Ground at Cedars;3 p.m.

Woodland vs. Hockinson at Cedars;3:30 p.m.

Ilwaco at Hawk’s Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. North Beach at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco vs. Northwest Christian at Hawk’s Prairie;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. North Beach at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Mountain View;3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.

Washougal at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at Montesano;3:30 p.m.

Track

Mark Morris at Woodland;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Castle Rock vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;4:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

APRIL 10

Track

Trico League Meet at Castle Rock;3:45 p.m.

Softball

Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.

Baseball

Hudson's Bay at Kelso;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Washougal;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Woodland;4 p.m.

Onalaska at Toledo;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

R A Long vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.

Hockinson at Woodland;7 p.m.

APRIL 11

Girls’ Golf

Kelso, Woodland in Chieftain Invite at Tri-Mountain;3 p.m.

Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Evergreen at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Tenino at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.

Track

Kalama in Central 2B League Meet at Mossyrock;3:30 p.m.

Toutle Lake, Winlock, Ilwaco in Central 2B League Meet at Rainier, Wash.;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Hockinson at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

White Salmon at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock United at La Center;7 p.m.

APRIL 12

Softball

Clatskanie at Rainier (DH);3 p.m.

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.

Castle Rock at La Center;4 p.m.

Track

R.A. Long, Kalama in Wolfpack Invitational at Tumwater;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Columbia River at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Hockinson at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Clatskanie at Rainier (DH);3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Washougal at Woodland;4 p.m.

Castle Rock at La Center;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;6 p.m.

R.A. Long at Washougal;7 p.m.

Woodland at Ridgefield;7 p.m.

APRIL 13

Track

Toutle Lake in Pasco Invitational;9:30 a.m.

Woodland, Ilwaco in The Willamette Falls Invitational;10 a.m.

Castle Rock at the Cashmere Invitational;Noon

Baseball

North Beach at Ilwaco (DH);11:30 a.m.

Kalama vs. Wahkiakum (DH) at OSU;Noon

Toutle Lake at Toledo (DH);Noon

Softball

North Beach at Ilwaco (DH);11:30 a.m.

Wahkiakum at Kalama (DH);3 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.

Winlock at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Seton Catholic at Castle Rock;Noon

College Baseball

Lower Columbia vs. Centralia at Fort Borst Park;1 p.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Centralia at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.

APRIL 14

College Baseball

Centralia at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

APRIL 15

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Hudson’s Bay;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Woodland vs. Mark Morris at Longview Country Club;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Washougal at Orchard Hills;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Mountain View at Kelso;4 p.m.

Woodland vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Washougal;4 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Prairie;4 p.m.

Columbia River at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

Woodland at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mountain View at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

APRIL 16

Girls’ Golf

Kelso vs. Evergreen at Three Rivers;3 p.m.

Columbia River vs. R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3:30 p.m.

Woodland vs. Washougal at Lewis River;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Corban;3 p.m.

Baseball

Ilwaco at Ocosta (DH);3 p.m.

Castle Rock at Stevenson (DH);3 p.m.

Clatskanie at Warrenton;4:30 p.m.

Catlin Gabel at Rainier;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Ilwaco at Ocosta (DH);3 p.m.

Castle Rock at Stevenson (DH);3:30 p.m.

Clatskanie at Warrenton;4:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Mark Morris at Washougal;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Columbia River;3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at White Salmon;3:30 p.m.

Track

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Toledo-Winlock United at Stevenson;4 p.m.

Woodland at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hockinson;7 p.m.

APRIL 17

Baseball

Wahkiakum at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.

Toledo at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.

Ridgefield at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Columbia River at Woodland;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Kalama at Winlock (DH);3 p.m.

Toledo at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.

Hudson's Bay at Kelso;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Columbia River;4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Woodland;4 p.m.

Track

Columbia River, Ridgefield at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Woodland at Washougal;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hockinson;4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Fort Vancouver at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hudson's Bay at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

APRIL 18

Girls’ Tennis

Stevenson at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. Adna at Riverside;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. Adna at Riverside;3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Evergreen;4 p.m.

Kalama vs. Hoquiam at LCC;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Stevenson at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.

Washougal vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.

White Salmon vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.

APRIL 19

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Tacoma;1 p.m.

Baseball

Clatskanie at Willamina (DH);3 p.m.

Rainier at Warrenton (DH);3:30 p.m.

Hockinson at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Stevenson at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Clatskanie at Willamina (DH);3 p.m.

Rainier at Warrenton (DH);3 p.m.

Winlock at Lake Quinault;3:30 p.m.

Kelso at Prairie;4 p.m.

Washougal vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

Woodland at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Stevenson at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Prairie at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Track

Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco in Kalama Twilight Invite;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long, Winlock in Chehalis Activators Classic;3:30 p.m.

Kelso in Canby Invitational;4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Columbia River at Woodland;7 p.m.

Kelso at Prairie;7:30 p.m.

APRIL 20

Girls’ Tennis

Castle Rock in Columbia Gorge Invitational at Stevenson;10 a.m.

Track

R.A. Long, Winlock in Chehalis Activators Classic;10 a.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Big Bend at Tam O’Shanter Park;Noon

College Baseball

Tacoma at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

APRIL 21

APRIL 22

Baseball

Kalama at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.

Woodland at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

R.A.Long at Washougal;4 p.m.

Life Christian at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

Softball

Kalama at Toledo (DH);3 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Mossyrock (DH);3 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Winlock (DH);3 p.m.

Kelso at Evergreen;4 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

Woodland at Washougal;4 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Ridgefield at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hockinson;4 p.m.

APRIL 23

Baseball

Raymond at Ilwaco (DH);3 p.m.

Willamina at Rainier;3 p.m.

Clatskanie at Taft;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Raymond at Ilwaco (DH);3 p.m.

Willamina at Rainier;3 p.m.

Adna at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Clatskanie at Taft;4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;3 p.m.

Columbia River vs. Mark Morris at Longview Country Club;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Woodland at Lewis River;3:30 p.m.

Adna, Life Christian, Ilwaco at Surfside;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Willapa Harbor;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Mountain View at Evergreen;3:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Christian at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

North Beach, Ilwaco at Surfside;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Willapa Harbor;3:30 p.m.

Track

Washougal, Mark Morris at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Woodland;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kelso at Evergreen;4 p.m.

Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris at Northlake Field;5 p.m.

R.A. Long at Columbia River;7 p.m.

Castle Rock at La Center;7 p.m.

King's Way vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.

APRIL 24

Girls’ Tennis

Ridgefield at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Washougal;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Fort Vancouver at Kelso;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Columbia River;4 p.m.

Hockinson at Woodland;4 p.m.

Baseball

Fort Vancouver at Kelso;4 p.m.

R.A.Long at Columbia River;4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Woodland;4 p.m.

Castle Rock at Toledo;4 p.m.

Naselle at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

APRIL 25

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Evergreen;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Mark Morris vs. Hockinson at Cedars;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Ridgefield at Mint Valley; 3:30 p.m.

Woodland vs. Columbia River at Tri-Mountain;3:30 p.m.

Ilwaco vs. North Beach at Surfside;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco vs. North Beach at Surfside;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Life Christian;3:30 p.m.

Track

Castle Rock in Central 2B Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.

Kalama, Winlock in Central 2B League Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.

Toledo, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco in Central 2B League Meet at Wahkiakum;3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Kalama at La Center;3:30 p.m.

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Softball

Toutle Lake at Castle Rock;4 p.m.

Yamhill-Carlton at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

King's Way at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock United at Seton Catholic;6 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hockinson;7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Woodland;7 p.m.

APRIL 26

Baseball

Clatskanie at Catlin Gabel (DH);3 p.m.

Taft at Rainier (DH);3:30 p.m.

Washougal at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

Woodland at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Softball

Taft at Rainier (DH);3 p.m.

Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

Woodland at Columbia River;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Hudson’s Bay at Kelso;3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Columbia River;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hockinson;4 p.m.

Track

Mark Morris, Woodland in Washougal Panther Twilight;3:30 p.m.

Kelso in Elden Kellar Invitational in Hillsboro;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Fort Vancouver at Kelso;7:30 p.m.

APRIL 27

Track

R.A. Long in Bill Harris Invitational at Federal Way;9 a.m.

Kalama, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, Naselle in 59th Shelton Invitational;1 p.m.

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Mount Hood at Tam O’Shanter Park;Noon

Baseball

Toledo at Wahkiakum (DH);Noon

Winlock at Toutle Lake;Noon

Kalama vs. Mossyrock (DH) at LCC;3 p.m.

College Baseball

Grays Harbor at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

Softball

Mossyrock at Kalama (DH);3 p.m.

Toledo at Wahkiakum (DH);3 p.m.

Winlock at Toutle Lake (DH);3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ridgefield at R.A. Long;6 p.m.

Washougal at Woodland;7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Columbia River;7 p.m.

APRIL 28

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Grays Harbor;1 p.m.

APRIL 29

Girls’ Tennis

Washougal at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Kelso at Hudson's Bay;4 p.m.

Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Mark Morris;4 p.m.

Woodland at Washougal;4 p.m.

APRIL 30

Baseball

King's Way at Castle Rock (DH);3 p.m.

Ilwaco at Pe Ell (DH);3 p.m.

Rainier at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Softball

Ilwaco at Pe Ell (DH);3 p.m.

King's Way at Castle Rock (DH);3:30 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Hoquiam;4 p.m.

Naselle at Winlock;4 p.m.

Rainier at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Kelso vs. Mountain View at Three Rivers;3 p.m.

Mark Morris vs. Washougal at Longview Country Club;3:30 p.m

R.A. Long vs. Hockinson at Cedars;3:30 p.m.

Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Three Rivers;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at Tenino;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.

Wahkiakum at Three Rivers;3:30 p.m.

Track

Kelso at Prairie;3:30 p.m.

Hockinson at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

Rochester at Winlock;3:30 p.m.

Ilwaco in Pacific County Invite;3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock United at Castle Rock;4:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at R A Long;6 p.m.

Woodland at Hockinson;7 p.m.

MAY 1

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Clackamas;3 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Mark Morris at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Track

Columbia River, Woodland at R.A. Long;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Prairie at Kelso;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Woodland;4 p.m.

Washougal at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

South Bend at Wahkiakum;4 p.m.

Baseball

Mountain View at Kelso;4 p.m.

MAY 2

Girls’ Golf

Woodland vs. Ridgefield at Lewis River;2 p.m.

Mark Morris vs. R.A. Long at Mint Valley;3:30 p.m.

Ilwaco, Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco, Wahkiakum at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Kelso at Prairie;3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at Three Rivers Christian;3:30 p.m.

Track

Kalama, Toutle Lake in Central 2B League Meet at Morton/White Pass;3:30 p.m.

Toledo, Winlock in Central 2B League Meet at Napavine;3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mark Morris at Columbia River;4 p.m.

Hockinson at Woodland;4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Castle Rock at White Salmon;6 p.m.

La Center vs. Toledo-Winlock United at Winlock;7 p.m.

MAY 3

Track

Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Toledo, Toutle Lake in Ridgefield Spudder Classic;3 p.m.

Baseball

Warrenton at Clatskanie (DH);3 p.m.

Rainier at Catlin Gabel (DH);3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at King's Way;4 p.m.

Softball

Warrenton at Clatskanie (DH);3 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso;4 p.m.

Columbia River at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Castle Rock at King's Way;4 p.m.

Woodland at Ridgefield;4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Hockinson at Mark Morris;3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.

MAY 4

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Clark;Noon

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Pierce;1 p.m.

MAY 5

College Baseball

Pierce at Lower Columbia;1 p.m.

MAY 6

Softball

Toledo at La Center (DH);3:30 p.m.

Kelso at Fort Vancouver;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Washougal;4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Woodland;4 p.m.

MAY 7

College Softball

Lower Columbia at Chemeketa;2 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

White Salmon at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.

Three Rivers at Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

Ilwaco at North Beach;3:30 p.m.

Three Rivers at Wahkiakum at Skyline;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Napavine at Kalama (DH);4 p.m.

Adna at Toledo (DH);4 p.m.

Onalaska at Toutle Lake (DH);4 p.m.

Rainier, Wash. at Winlock (DH);4 p.m.

Clatskanie at Willamina;4:30 p.m.

Warrenton at Rainier;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Willamina at Clatskanie;4:30 p.m.

MAY 8

Track

GSHL 3A/4A District Meet;Noon

Ilwaco in Pacific League Sub-District Prelims;4 p.m.

Softball

Kelso at Mountain View;4 p.m.

Mark Morris at R.A. Long;4 p.m.

Washougal at Woodland;4 p.m.

MAY 9

Track

GSHL 3A/4A District Meet;Noon

Girls’ Tennis

Castle Rock at Stevenson;3:30 p.m.

Softball

Winlock at Naselle;4 p.m.

MAY 10

College Softball

Lower Columbia vs. Southwestern Oregon at Tam O’Shanter Park;3 p.m.

Softball

Rainier at Willamina (DH);3 p.m.

Taft at Clatskanie (DH);3:30 p.m.

Columbia River vs. Mark Morris at Seventh Avenue Park;4 p.m.

Woodland at Hockinson;4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Taft at Clatskanie (DH);3:30 p.m.

Track

2A Sub District at Ridgefield;3:30 p.m.

Central 2B League Championships;3:30 p.m.

Pacific 2B League Championships;4 p.m.

College Baseball

Green River at Lower Columbia;5 p.m.

MAY 11

College Baseball

Lower Columbia at Green River;1 p.m.

MAY 12

MAY 13

MAY 14

Girls’ Tennis

Montesano at Castle Rock;3:30 p.m.

MAY 15

MAY 16

MAY 17

College Softball

NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane

Track

Oregon 3A Track Championships at Mount Hood College in Gresham;TBA

WCD/SWD 3A District Meet;4 p.m.

2A District meet at Washougal;4 p.m.

2B District IV Championships at W.F. West;4 p.m.

MAY 18

Baseball

3A Regionals

2A Regionals

1A Regionals

2B Regionals

1B Regionals

College Softball

NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane

Track

WCD/SWD 3A District Meet;12:45 p.m.

Oregon 3A Track Championships at Mount Hood College in Gresham;TBA

MAY 19

College Softball

NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane

MAY 20

College Softball

NWAC Championships at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane

MAY 21

Golf

1A Boys & Girls State Golf at TBD

2A Boys State Golf at TBD

2A Girls State Golf at TBD

3A Boys State Golf at TBD

3A Girls State Golf at TBD

1B/2B Boys & Girls State Golf at TBD

MAY 22

Golf

1B/2B Boys & Girls State Golf at TBD

Baseball

Oregon 3A State first round

Softball

Oregon 3A State first round

MAY 23

Track

1B, 2B, 1A State at Eastern Washington Univ. in Cheney

2A, 3A State at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

College Baseball

NWAC Championships at David Story Field

MAY 24

College Baseball

NWAC Championships at David Story Field

Track

1B, 2B, 1A State at Eastern Washington Univ. in Cheney

2A, 3A State at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

Baseball

1B, 2B State on Wheeler Field at Fort Borst Park

1A, 2A State at County Stadium in Yakima

3A State at Gesa Stadium in Pasco

Oregon 3A State Quarterfinals at TBA

Softball

1B, 2B State at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima

1A State at Columbia Playfield in Richland

2A State at Carlon Park in Selah

3A State at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey

Oregon 3A State Quarterfinals at TBA

Boys Soccer

1A, 2A State at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner

3A State at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup

Tennis

1B/2B/1A State at the Yakima Tennis Center

2A State at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle

3A State at Kamiakin High School and Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick

MAY 25

College Baseball

NWAC Championships at David Story Field

Track

1B, 2B, 1A State at Eastern Washington Univ. in Cheney

2A, 3A State at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

Baseball

1B, 2B State on Wheeler Field at Fort Borst Park

1A, 2A State at County Stadium in Yakima

3A State at Gesa Stadium in Pasco

Softball

1B, 2B State at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima

1A State at Columbia Playfield in Richland

2A State at Carlon Park in Selah

3A State at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey

Boys Soccer

1A, 2A State at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner

3A State at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup

Tennis

1B/2B/1A State at the Yakima Tennis Center

2A State at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle

3A State at Kamiakin High School and Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick

MAY 26

College Baseball

NWAC Championships at David Story Field

MAY 27

College Baseball

NWAC Championships at David Story Field

MAY 28

Baseball

Oregon 3A State Semifinals at TBA

Softball

Oregon 3A State Semifinals at TBA

MAY 29

MAY 30

MAY 31

Baseball

Oregon 3A State Finals at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer

Softball

Oregon 3A State Finals at Oregon State University

JUNE 1

JUNE 2

Collegiate Baseball

Ridgefield at Cowlitz;5:05 p.m.

JUNE 3

JUNE 4

Collegiate Baseball

Cowlitz at Bend;6:35 p.m.

JUNE 5

Collegiate Baseball

Cowlitz at Bend;6:35 p.m.

JUNE 6

Collegiate Baseball

Cowlitz at Bend;6:35 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News