Spirit Lake Memorial Highway upper level closes for winter

The upper level of State Route 504 closed for the winter as of dusk Monday starting at milepost 45 near Coldwater Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Every year, WSDOT coordinates the annual closure with the U.S. Forest Service in anticipation of hazardous winter weather, with the road reopening in spring when enough snow melts to make it safely passable.

“We close the upper portion of the highway for several reasons,” said Kent Palmer, WSDOT’s lead maintenance technician for the area. “First, because this stretch of highway gets a lot of rain, ice and snow, it may not be safe for travelers. Second, closing ahead of inclement winter weather gives our crews the time they need to clear downed trees and remove debris from ditches and culverts, which helps to minimizing springtime repairs and closures.”