Speed limit changes take effect in Longview

Reduced speed limits took effect Thursday on nine Longview streets.

The Longview City Council approved a plan in September to lower speed limits to 25 miles per hour on certain roads that pass schools and parks. The speed reduction is part of a plan to further reduce the few serious accidents in Longview where pedestrians are struck by cars.

The roads that will now run at 25 mph are:

Seventh Avenue between Washington Street and Tennant Way

15th Avenue between Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way

30th Avenue

38th Avenue between Pacific Way and Ocean Beach Highway

Beech Street

Glenwood Drive

Nichols Boulevard

Olympia Way between Ocean Beach Highway and 17th Avenue

Pacific Way between Ocean Beach Highway and 30th Avenue

An online Q&A posted by the city said lowering the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph on the roads adds roughly a minute of travel time to cross-town trips, but doubles the chances of survival if someone is hit by a car.

