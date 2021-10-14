Speed limit changes take effect in Longview

Reduced speed limits took effect Thursday on nine Longview streets.
The Longview City Council approved a plan in September to lower speed limits to 25 miles per hour on certain roads that pass schools and parks. The speed reduction is part of a plan to further reduce the few serious accidents in Longview where pedestrians are struck by cars.
The roads that will now run at 25 mph are:
- Seventh Avenue between Washington Street and Tennant Way
- 15th Avenue between Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way
- 30th Avenue
- 38th Avenue between Pacific Way and Ocean Beach Highway
- Beech Street
- Glenwood Drive
- Nichols Boulevard
- Olympia Way between Ocean Beach Highway and 17th Avenue
- Pacific Way between Ocean Beach Highway and 30th Avenue
An online Q&A posted by the city said lowering the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph on the roads adds roughly a minute of travel time to cross-town trips, but doubles the chances of survival if someone is hit by a car.