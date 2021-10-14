 Skip to main content
Speed limit changes take effect in Longview
Reduced speed limits took effect Thursday on nine Longview streets.

The Longview City Council approved a plan in September to lower speed limits to 25 miles per hour on certain roads that pass schools and parks. The speed reduction is part of a plan to further reduce the few serious accidents in Longview where pedestrians are struck by cars.

The roads that will now run at 25 mph are:

  • Seventh Avenue between Washington Street and Tennant Way
  • 15th Avenue between Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way
  • 30th Avenue
  • 38th Avenue between Pacific Way and Ocean Beach Highway
  • Beech Street
  • Glenwood Drive
  • Nichols Boulevard
  • Olympia Way between Ocean Beach Highway and 17th Avenue
  • Pacific Way between Ocean Beach Highway and 30th Avenue

An online Q&A posted by the city said lowering the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph on the roads adds roughly a minute of travel time to cross-town trips, but doubles the chances of survival if someone is hit by a car.

