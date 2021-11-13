Southwest Washington Kaiser workers set to strike Nov. 15

The Alliance of Health Care Unions wants a 4 percent wage increase and to abandon the proposed two-tiered wage system. Kaiser management has since upped its wage offer to 2 percent, which the Alliance deemed “insulting” in a press release. Negotiations will continue until an agreement is reached, even if a strike takes place.

Broad community support

Union officials are confident that Kaiser will honor their proposals, citing broad community support.

That support was evidenced by the large turnout of union members who voted to approve the strike. For example, 90 percent of voting OFNHP members participated in the strike vote, and it passed with 96 percent approval.

“Those numbers are astounding, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Burley. “We have so much community support. It’s important to support all workers, but I think people see this as their fight, because it’s about whether you can see a doctor. It’s about supporting our nurses who worked so hard through the pandemic.”

Burley said that Kaiser’s proposals could set a dangerous precedent for health care workers nationwide, especially a two-tiered wage system that would lower wages for incoming employees.

“Two-tier systems are like an atom bomb dropped on staffing situations,” Burley said. “There is an absolute crisis happening right now when it comes to staffing hospitals, and this would be like setting it on fire. It will ripple through the entire health care system. I think it’s fair to say that we’re fighting for the future of public health.”

