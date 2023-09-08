Out on the road in Chehalis against 2A Evergreen Conference foe W.F. West, the R.A. Long girls soccer team looked to start its season off on the right foot.

After a 6-0 drubbing of the Bearcats, it’s safe to say, mission accomplished.

Kathryn Chapin posted a hat trick and an assist to lead the Jills’ offensive explosion to open the season. Chapin scored goals in the 27th, 49th and 52nd minutes. Junior midfielder Alice Anderson added a goal (21st minute) and three assists.

Olivia Durrett in the 38th minute and Audrey Zdunich on a penalty kick in the 74th minute capped the scoring for R.A. Long.

Playing on the long, unkempt grass field at W.F. West High School, it took awhile for the R.A. Long players to get adjusted to the pace of the pitch coming from its new turf home at Longview Memorial Stadium.

“I was telling them that the field was slow and to lift their passes pregame, but it still took us a while to figure that out,” acknowledged R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace.

“Our wings did a really good job at the beginning of the game playing wide, playing back in and finding different routes (with the ball). Our first three goals were all off of square passes.”

Though it took the Jills’ offense a little longer to get untracked than coach Wallace hoped, the team was able to build a 3-0 lead before halftime with Chapin and Anderson picking up right where the tandem left off last season.

And if those two weren’t enough firepower for the Jills, they saw the versatile Durrett score in her first game playing in an attacking role on a beautiful shot near the end of the first half.

Zdunich, the Jills’ senior midfielder, was taken down in the penalty box after she created some space against her defender. She converted from the spot to put RAL up 6-0.

“It was nice to see our attacking corps pick up right where they left off,” Wallace added.

Kendra Chapin played 65 minutes in net as the starting goalkeeper and finished with three saves. Meanwhile, freshman Siena Dorland earned her first varsity start and played a full 80 minutes at fullback on the wing, where she “showed fearlessness and good vision,” according to coach Wallace.

R.A. Long (1-0 overall) will play its home opener on Tuesday against Ridgefield at 7 p.m.

Wildcats edge Woodland

After opening with a draw against Central 2B League’s Kalama on Tuesday, Woodland was unable to secure a point in a 3-2 loss to La Center in the nonleague contest, Thursday in Woodland.

The Beavers fell behind 3-1 at halftime, though they were able to close the gap with a goal from Carly Coltrin on an assist from Sophia Speranza in the second half.

Woodland’s first goal came on a shot from Lainey Haden after Riley Jones found her in the box. Goalkeeper Collett MacDonald finished with five saves.

Woodland (0-1-1) will open league play at Hudson’s Bay at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson’s brace leads Castle Rock

Sarah Johnson scored a brace to lead Castle Rock to a 2-1 home win over Onalaska to open the season, Thursday.

Castle Rock (1-0 overall) returns to the pitch at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Heritage.

Toledo draws with Ravens

Toledo settled for a 2-2 draw with Raymond-South Bend on Thursday. The Riverhawks had 23 shots on goal in the game, but managed to get just two by the Ravens goalkeeper. Peyton Holter and Hallie Cournyer scored for the Riverhawks.

Abril Cabrera made six saves and Hope Gould had one save for Toledo in net.

Toledo (0-1-1) returns to the pitch on Saturday at Stevenson at 11 a.m.

Ilwaco shut out

Ocosta handed Ilwaco an 8-0 defeat in the opening girls soccer match for the Fishermen on Wednesday night.

Kaitlyn Banuet led the Fishermen with three shots on goal. Emily Hernandez and Sophia Bittner each had one shot on goal for Ilwaco.

Julie Perez and Abbie Williams split the game in goal for Ilwaco. Perez had 18 saves and Williams added 12 in the second half.

Ilwaco (0-1 league) returns to the pitch against Toutle Lake at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.