Source: Blazers sign Little to 4-year deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Nassir Little to a four-year contract extension worth $28 million, a source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

ESPN first reported the news.

Little, a first-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him just under $4.2 million this season.

The extension could keep Little in Portland through the 2026-27 season at a relatively low annual salary, given that he entered training camp in competition for the starting small forward position.

That job ultimately went to Josh Hart. But Little figures to be a key part of the Blazers’ rotation. Little has been working his way back from a pair of surgeries. He had shoulder surgery in January that ended his 2021-22 season, then underwent core muscle surgery in May.

Little recently said that the procedures prevented him from participating in 5-on-5 drills for roughly eight months.

The Blazers open the regular season Wednesday at Sacramento.