 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Softball All-League teams
0 comments
agate

Softball All-League teams

  • 0

2A GSHL

MVP: Kekai Schultz (Ridgefield)

Offensive Player of the Year: Lily Mittman (Ridgefield)

Defensive Player of the Year: Sophia Reyes (Columbia River)

First Team

Bella Aspaas (Hockinson)

Gracie Byrnes (R.A. Long)

Taylor McRae (Columbia River)

Avery Pense (Mark Morris)

Berkeley Ringler (Hudson’s Bay)

Leanna Russell (Woodland)

Madi Walker (Ridgefield)

Hope Childers (R.A. Long)

Elizabeth Peery (Ridgefield)

Jaycee Williams (Columbia River)

Second Team

Miranda Bergquist (R.A. Long)

Myah Bodily (R.A. Long)

Allison Countryman (Columbia River)

Makayla Ferguson (Ridgefield)

Megan Jenkins (Mark Morris)

Hailey Jordan (Columbia River)

Darby Peters (Hockinson)

Brezy Summers (Woodland)

Mallory Vancleave (Ridgefield)

Gabriela Ventura (Columbia River)

Hallie Watson (Mark Morris)

Maizy Whitlow (Ridgefield)

1A TriCo

Co-MVP: Payton Kessler (Castle Rock)

Co-MVP: Katie Steward (La Center)

Offensive Player of the Year: Rachel Squibb (Castle Rock)

Defensive Player of the Year: Sofia Nelson (King’s Way Christian)

Coach of the Year: Ron Strode (Castle Rock)

First Team

P: Katey Montgomery (Castle Rock)

C: Kayla Clifford (King’s Way Christian)

IF: Rhiannon Sibett (Castle Rock)

IF: Rachel Gallagher (Goldendale)

IF: Breanna Normine (La Center)

IF: Delaney Devine (King’s Way Christian)

OF: Gracie Kimball (Castle Rock)

OF: Jamie Osato (La Center)

OF: Addie Clark (King’s Way Christian)

Second Team

P: Emma Coulter (La Center)

C: Jenna Lee (Castle Rock)

IF: Kayla Meinel (King’s Way Christian)

IF: Payton Rickets (Castle Rock)

IF: Haley Kaufman (La Center)

IF: Kennedy Berry (Goldendale)

OF: Kenna Rismeon (Castle Rock)

OF: Emma Holmes (King’s Way Christian)

OF: Lindsey Logan (Castle Rock)

Local Honorable Mention

Gracie Sibbett (Castle Rock)

Central 2B

MVP: Haley Rainey (Adna)

Co-Coach of the Year: Chad Williams (Toledo)

Co-Coach of the Year: Bruce Pocklington (Adna)

First Team

Bailey Elwell (Rainier, Wash.)

Emma Eko (Adna)

Brynn Williams (Toledo)

Ava Sims (Adna)

Karlee Von Moos (Adna)

Kendal Bennett (Toutle Lake)

Chloee Justice (Morton-White Pass)

Karlie Jones (Winlock)

Hanna James (Onalaska)

Haleigh Holmes (Toledo)

Makinnley Byman (Toutle Lake)

Bethany Bown (Toledo)

Second Team

Cailyn Milton (Napavine)

Brooklyn Swenson (Rainier)

Keaton Dowell (Adna)

Raelee Holmes (Onalaska)

Danika Hallon (Adna)

Breyonna Montgomery (Wahkiakum)

Jasmine Smith (Toutle Lake)

Abbie Mercil (Toledo)

Namoi Chavez (Toutle Lake)

Addison Hall (Winlock)

Jaiden Linder (Morton-White Pass)

Desi Smith (Onalaska)

Pacific 2B

MVP – Olivia Matlock (PWV)

Coach of the Year – Traci Kratzer (Forks)

First Team

Chloe Leverington (Forks)

Raegan Portmann (PWV)

Elizabeth Soto (Forks)

Ronni Graham (Ocosta)

Annika Hollingsworth (Ocosta)

Annika Mason (PWV)

Ava Bush (PWV)

Chloe Sawyer (South Bend)

Lillyan Barnum (Ocosta)

Merissa Frasier (PWV)

Second Team

Ryan Raffleson (Ocosta)

Kyra Neel (Forks)

Madeleine Wilkin (Ilwaco)

Jessie Gilbert (Ocosta)

Maddie Silvernail (Raymond)

Kyndal Koski (Raymond)

Tegen Fleury (Raymond)

Izzy Silvernail (Raymond)

Aspen Rondeau (Forks)

3A Coastal Range League

MVP: Oliva Sprague (Clatskanie)

Pitcher of the Year: Kyla Cook (Rainier)

Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague (Clatskanie)

First Team

Shelby Blodgett (Clatskanie)

Alexis Smith (Clatskanie)

Olivia Sprague (Clatskanie)

Kylie Thomas (Clatskanie)

Kyla Cook (Rainier)

Reese Schimmel (Rainier)

Alexis Crape (Rainier)

Lacey Makinson (Rainier)

Nat Gates (Taft)

Addie Gates (Taft)

Avyree Miethe (Warrenton)

Laney DeLoe (Willamina)

Local Second Team

Kaity Sizemore (Clatskanie)

Kalani Ausmus (Clatskanie)

Megan McClure (Clatskanie)

Kami Harrison (Clatskanie)

Jamie Knox (Rainier)

Delaney Dortenlandy (Rainer)

Kendall Crape (Rainer)

Local Honorable Mention

Cloee McLeod (Clatskanie)

Paige Taylor (Clatskanie)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News