Softball All-League teams

2A GSHL
MVP: Kekai Schultz (Ridgefield)
Offensive Player of the Year: Lily Mittman (Ridgefield)
Defensive Player of the Year: Sophia Reyes (Columbia River)
First Team
Bella Aspaas (Hockinson)
Gracie Byrnes (R.A. Long)
Taylor McRae (Columbia River)
Avery Pense (Mark Morris)
Berkeley Ringler (Hudson’s Bay)
Leanna Russell (Woodland)
Madi Walker (Ridgefield)
Hope Childers (R.A. Long)
Elizabeth Peery (Ridgefield)
Jaycee Williams (Columbia River)
Second Team
Miranda Bergquist (R.A. Long)
Myah Bodily (R.A. Long)
Allison Countryman (Columbia River)
Makayla Ferguson (Ridgefield)
Megan Jenkins (Mark Morris)
Hailey Jordan (Columbia River)
Darby Peters (Hockinson)
Brezy Summers (Woodland)
Mallory Vancleave (Ridgefield)
Gabriela Ventura (Columbia River)
Hallie Watson (Mark Morris)
Maizy Whitlow (Ridgefield)
1A TriCo
Co-MVP: Payton Kessler (Castle Rock)
Co-MVP: Katie Steward (La Center)
Offensive Player of the Year: Rachel Squibb (Castle Rock)
Defensive Player of the Year: Sofia Nelson (King’s Way Christian)
Coach of the Year: Ron Strode (Castle Rock)
First Team
P: Katey Montgomery (Castle Rock)
C: Kayla Clifford (King’s Way Christian)
IF: Rhiannon Sibett (Castle Rock)
IF: Rachel Gallagher (Goldendale)
IF: Breanna Normine (La Center)
IF: Delaney Devine (King’s Way Christian)
OF: Gracie Kimball (Castle Rock)
OF: Jamie Osato (La Center)
OF: Addie Clark (King’s Way Christian)
Second Team
P: Emma Coulter (La Center)
C: Jenna Lee (Castle Rock)
IF: Kayla Meinel (King’s Way Christian)
IF: Payton Rickets (Castle Rock)
IF: Haley Kaufman (La Center)
IF: Kennedy Berry (Goldendale)
OF: Kenna Rismeon (Castle Rock)
OF: Emma Holmes (King’s Way Christian)
OF: Lindsey Logan (Castle Rock)
Local Honorable Mention
Gracie Sibbett (Castle Rock)
Central 2B
MVP: Haley Rainey (Adna)
Co-Coach of the Year: Chad Williams (Toledo)
Co-Coach of the Year: Bruce Pocklington (Adna)
First Team
Bailey Elwell (Rainier, Wash.)
Emma Eko (Adna)
Brynn Williams (Toledo)
Ava Sims (Adna)
Karlee Von Moos (Adna)
Kendal Bennett (Toutle Lake)
Chloee Justice (Morton-White Pass)
Karlie Jones (Winlock)
Hanna James (Onalaska)
Haleigh Holmes (Toledo)
Makinnley Byman (Toutle Lake)
Bethany Bown (Toledo)
Second Team
Cailyn Milton (Napavine)
Brooklyn Swenson (Rainier)
Keaton Dowell (Adna)
Raelee Holmes (Onalaska)
Danika Hallon (Adna)
Breyonna Montgomery (Wahkiakum)
Jasmine Smith (Toutle Lake)
Abbie Mercil (Toledo)
Namoi Chavez (Toutle Lake)
Addison Hall (Winlock)
Jaiden Linder (Morton-White Pass)
Desi Smith (Onalaska)
Pacific 2B
MVP – Olivia Matlock (PWV)
Coach of the Year – Traci Kratzer (Forks)
First Team
Chloe Leverington (Forks)
Raegan Portmann (PWV)
Elizabeth Soto (Forks)
Ronni Graham (Ocosta)
Annika Hollingsworth (Ocosta)
Annika Mason (PWV)
Ava Bush (PWV)
Chloe Sawyer (South Bend)
Lillyan Barnum (Ocosta)
Merissa Frasier (PWV)
Second Team
Ryan Raffleson (Ocosta)
Kyra Neel (Forks)
Madeleine Wilkin (Ilwaco)
Jessie Gilbert (Ocosta)
Maddie Silvernail (Raymond)
Kyndal Koski (Raymond)
Tegen Fleury (Raymond)
Izzy Silvernail (Raymond)
Aspen Rondeau (Forks)
3A Coastal Range League
MVP: Oliva Sprague (Clatskanie)
Pitcher of the Year: Kyla Cook (Rainier)
Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague (Clatskanie)
First Team
Shelby Blodgett (Clatskanie)
Alexis Smith (Clatskanie)
Olivia Sprague (Clatskanie)
Kylie Thomas (Clatskanie)
Kyla Cook (Rainier)
Reese Schimmel (Rainier)
Alexis Crape (Rainier)
Lacey Makinson (Rainier)
Nat Gates (Taft)
Addie Gates (Taft)
Avyree Miethe (Warrenton)
Laney DeLoe (Willamina)