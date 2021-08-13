 Skip to main content
Smoky skies cover Lower Columbia Friday
Don't Breathe
Marissa Heffernan

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is visible through a smoky haze Friday from the Rainier waterfront.

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon DEQ on Friday issued an air quality advisory for Southwest Washington and the Portland area due to smog and wildfire smoke. The smoke is blowing into Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties from other West Coast fires, making the air quality rating moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout the weekend.

Health officials recommend that sensitive groups limit outdoor activity.

