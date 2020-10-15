Slow-burning Big Hollow Fire 70% contained

The Big Hollow Fire just east of Cowlitz County is now considered to be 70% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Due to the rugged remoteness of the area where much of the fire is burning, total containment is not likely to occur until the snow flies or a season ending weather event occurs,” the service reported Thursday. Limited smoldering and creeping may continue, but the fire is not expected to move beyond its current footprint as humidity levels remain high, the report said.

A safety closure remains in effect for the Siouxon drainage and Trapper Creek Wilderness area.: https://go.usa.gov/x7q3J.

Risks in burned, and actively burning, areas include falling trees and limbs, uneven/unstable ground full of holes from burned root systems, falling rocks, difficulty navigating through sections of trail, and possible landslides, debris flows and flash floods.

Authorities warned that violations of the closure are punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine or possible imprisonment. Law enforcement officers are actively citing people who are entering the closed area.