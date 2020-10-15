Slow-burning Big Hollow Fire 70% contained

The Big Hollow Fire just east of Cowlitz County is now considered to be 70% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“Due to the rugged remoteness of the area where much of the fire is burning, total containment is not likely to occur until the snow flies or a season ending weather event occurs,” the service reported Thursday. Limited smoldering and creeping may continue, but the fire is not expected to move beyond its current footprint as humidity levels remain high, the report said.
A safety closure remains in effect for the Siouxon drainage and Trapper Creek Wilderness area.: https://go.usa.gov/x7q3J.
Risks in burned, and actively burning, areas include falling trees and limbs, uneven/unstable ground full of holes from burned root systems, falling rocks, difficulty navigating through sections of trail, and possible landslides, debris flows and flash floods.
Authorities warned that violations of the closure are punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine or possible imprisonment. Law enforcement officers are actively citing people who are entering the closed area.
As of Oct. 10 all resources have been demobilized and all contractors have removed their equipment from the fire, according to the fire service. A Burn Area Emergency Response Team submitted an emergency rehabilitation and restoration plan Oct. 13.
Fire use restrictions (campfire ban) have been lifted across the forest. “Please be careful with fire — if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave,” rangers warned.
For fire information call 360-335-7647, email at sm.fs.r6_gp_forest@usda.gov or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7171/
The wildfire started Sept. 8. As of Oct. 1 it had burned 24,995 acres. The fire is in Skamania County about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!