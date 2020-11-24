Since joining Seahawks, Carlos Dunlap has collected sacks and helped teammates get theirs

The 3.5 sacks Carlos Dunlap has in the three games he’s played for Seattle are impressive enough.

Those sacks, which put Dunlap second among all Seahawks after 10 games, are a big reason they have been on something of a sacking spree, with 16 in the past four weeks and suddenly up to 25 for the season.

That’s tied for 11th in the NFL and only three off the total for the 2019 season, when Seattle had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL.

But that 3.5 number doesn’t tell the entire story.

Dunlap arrived via trade in October as one of the league’s better pass rushers the past decade, with 82.5 sacks in a Bengals career that began in 2010.

And though the perception was that he had fallen off his game this season before the trade, he’s obviously picked up where he left off last season — when he had nine.

And that gives Seattle something it hasn’t had most of this season — a player requiring extra attention from opponents, which can open things up for others.

“Opportunities arise when you know guys around you are creating problems,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “There’s just more space and more opportunity to make your presence known.”