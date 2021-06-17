Silas
Did someone say fetch? My name is Silas and I am a four year old German Shepherd. I LOVE fetch... View on PetFinder
According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, deputies were conducting a routine check around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and found 54-year-old Bryan Dearden inside his cell, unresponsive.
A regional housing authority has gathered the first $300,000 it needs to build a planned $14 million affordable housing rental complex at 38th…
Economic development officials mourn loss of proposed $2.3B Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant project as environmentalists hail end of 7-year battle
KALAMA — Northwest Innovation Works on Friday notified the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending its seven-year effort to build a…
Police Blotter: Longview police respond to report of tenant allegedly verbally and physically assaulting landlord Monday
The Longview Police Department will again have an office in the Highlands neighborhood.
Hundreds of seniors turned tassels and tossed caps Saturday, becoming Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kelso High School alumni in in-person ceremonies.
The Cowlitz County Fair and Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo officially joined the list of local events returning this summer on Monday when organiz…
Ronald Dean Linge and Tabitha Marie Schoenberg, both of Longview, June 7.