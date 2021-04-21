 Skip to main content
Sign up for annual Fish-In at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea
The Longview Early Edition Rotary Kids Fish-In takes place April 24 at Lake Sacajawea in Longview. 

 Daily News file photo

The annual Longview Early Edition Rotary Kids Fish-In event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

Children from 5 to 14 years old can participate at the event conducted by Longview Parks and Recreation, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Cowlitz County Game and Anglers club, the Mount St. Helens Bass Masters, the Coastal Conservation Association and the Longview Early Edition Rotary.

The fishing area will be netted with more than 2,500 trout. Each child who participates will receive a rod and reel to keep, a hot dog, chips, a drink and a goodie bag.

The cost is $10 per child.

Advance registration is required by calling 360-442-5400 or visiting www.mylongview.com/recreation.

