Sexual assault claims end Carter's time at UW

Eight weeks after UW announced that Nahziah Carter had been suspended from the team for violating the Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Code of Conduct, the junior guard announced earlier this week that he would leave the men’s basketball program to pursue a professional career.
Carter was indefinitely suspended on Oct. 15, and had not appeared in any of Washington’s first three games.
Saturday, disturbing details regarding Carter's suspension and departure came to light through a series of tweets and investigative reporting.
Carter had been suspended from the university for three quarters of the school year after being found guilty of multiple sexual assaults by UW’s Title IX Investigations Office.
The school confirmed the story, originally reported by The Daily of the University of Washington, on Saturday.
The UW Title IX Investigations Office met with one student who had filed a complaint against Carter in January, and then fielded a second report in February. A week after each meeting, the office filed no-contact orders against Carter for the two students, prohibiting him from contacting them “directly or indirectly,” according to university spokesperson Victor Balta.
That action led to hearings on both cases. Both of them — the first held July 29 and the second Sept. 18 — found that Carter had violated the UW Student Code of Conduct for sexual assault. Carter appealed both decisions.
His appeal for the first ruling was denied Dec. 2, and his suspension was upheld. Two days later, he announced via Twitter that he would leave UW and pursue a contract to play in the Australian NBL.
Hours after his announcement, one of his victims responded on Twitter, telling their story and posting photos of documentation of their case. Within 24 hours, Balta had confirmed their story to The Daily.
