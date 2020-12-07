Sexual assault claims end Carter's time at UW

Eight weeks after UW announced that Nahziah Carter had been suspended from the team for violating the Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Code of Conduct, the junior guard announced earlier this week that he would leave the men’s basketball program to pursue a professional career.

Carter was indefinitely suspended on Oct. 15, and had not appeared in any of Washington’s first three games.

Saturday, disturbing details regarding Carter's suspension and departure came to light through a series of tweets and investigative reporting.

Carter had been suspended from the university for three quarters of the school year after being found guilty of multiple sexual assaults by UW’s Title IX Investigations Office.

The school confirmed the story, originally reported by The Daily of the University of Washington, on Saturday.

The UW Title IX Investigations Office met with one student who had filed a complaint against Carter in January, and then fielded a second report in February. A week after each meeting, the office filed no-contact orders against Carter for the two students, prohibiting him from contacting them “directly or indirectly,” according to university spokesperson Victor Balta.