Sewer line construction will slow Oregon Way traffic

Installation of a new sewer line will disrupt traffic along Oregon Way and at several key intersections just south of Lake Sacajawea for a month beginning next week, Oct. 19, the city of Longview announced Thursday.

Allied Trenchless, from Chelan, Washington is scheduled to install a liner for the sanitary sewer line on Oregon Way at Tennant Way, the 15th Avenue intersection and Beech Street, the city said in a press release.

The installation of the sewer liner is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 a.m. and is to be completed in four phases. The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 13.

Phase 1 will start at the intersection of Tennant Way / 15th Avenue / Oregon Way / and Nichols Boulevard.

In this phase, East Kessler Boulevard will be closed to through traffic, and open to local traffic.

Traffic along 15th Avenue and Oregon Way will be limited to a single southbound lane between Douglas Street and Cypress Street.

Also, 15th Avenue south of the intersection with Oregon Way will be closed to through traffic, and open to local traffic.