'Severe weather alert' for poor air quality lifted as skies clear in Longview

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha announced today that the severe weather alert announced on Sept. 14 will end Sept. 21.

“Air quality forecasts now indicate conditions have greatly improved and are listed as ‘good’ for the Longview area,” Sacha said in a statement.

He said city codes allow permitted shelters to continue to provide emergency shelter services for up to but not beyond two more days.

The permitted severe weather shelters in Longview are:

First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd. Open at night only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 202 Washington St., open to youth (17 and under) and to parents with minor children.

Cowlitz Family Health Center, 831 12th Avenue. Open for day use only, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on permitted severe weather shelters, contact the Community Development Department at 360-442-5087.

