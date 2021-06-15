Second time charm as Jake Bauers goes deep for first homer with Mariners to win it 4-3

Working on a pitch limit, Maeda was done after four innings and 76 pitches. He allowed just the one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

In his third start since coming off the injured list, Gonzales pushed his pitch count into the 90s, which is a signal he is back to full strength. But he didn't pitch with his preferred efficiency or reach his desired innings total. Gonzales pitched five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

"I think certainly my execution definitely took a step in the right direction this start," Gonzales said. "I'm feeling like I'm a little bit better out with my timing. But I think there were some pitches I tried to get a little bit more on. And my finish was a little bit inconsistent in those counts. I'm certainly not satisfied, a little frustrated in certain pitches, but a step in the right direction overall."

Besides a 1-2-3 second inning, Gonzales had runners on base in each of his five innings. But he didn't have runners on base at key times, specifically when Alex Kiriloff led off with a homer to center to start the fourth inning and rookie Gilberto Celestino hit a solo homer two batters later. The two solo blasts pushed Minnesota's lead to 3-1.

Perhaps buoyed by the chance to face a different pitcher, who didn't possess a devastating splitter and spent less time between throwing them, the Mariners immediately scored two runs against Maeda's replacement, right-hander Luke Farrell. Fraley worked his second walk of the game and scored from first base on Ty France's double down the third-base line. With one out in the inning, Moore, who had failed in his previous two at-bats with runners in scoring position, sent a ball off the wall in deep center that Celestino couldn't catch as he went face first into the wall. It was a standup triple for Moore that tied the game at 3-3.

