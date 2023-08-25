That characteristic optimism Pete Carroll and the Seahawks had initially about how quickly Jaxon Smith-Njigba might return is getting tested.

Seattle's coach said Thursday Smith-Njigba had his surgery in Philadelphia for a broken bone in his wrist, and that the specialist who performed it said it went well for the rookie first-round draft choice.

But the wide receiver's operation was complicated, Carroll said. That doesn't add to the optimism Smith-Njigba may be fully back on the field before the team's opening game Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I haven't heard any word since the surgery, other than the initial word that it everything went great," Carroll said.

"It's an elaborate surgery for such a small crack and area. But it's going to be so safe. So we are very pleased with it, and so is he."

Carroll had said this week when Smith-Njigba traveled for the surgery Tuesday the team was being optimistic the rookie may be back in three to four weeks. That would put him close to if not just beyond Seattle's first game.

Thursday, the coach was asked if there was any more clarity, post-surgery, on Smith-Njigba's timeline for a return.

"No," Carroll said. "We're just optimistic."

Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his left wrist falling on it while getting tackled from behind at the 1-yard line at the end of a 48-yard catch and run on a pass from Drew Lock last Saturday. That was in Seattle's preseason game against Dallas.

No word on Dareke Young

The coach said he had no new information whether second-year wide receiver Dareke Young needs abdominal surgery.

The 2022 draft choice has been away from the team this week seeking specialists' opinions on whether he needs an operation that would sideline him for a while.

Cody Thompson won't play in Green Bay

The wide-receiver position behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is thin.

Cody Thompson likely won't play Seattle's final preseason game Saturday in Green Bay. He has missed practices all week with a shoulder injury.

The injuries to Smith-Njigba, Young and Thompson have created even more of an opportunity to make the team than undrafted rookie Jake Bobo had already been creating for himself. Bobo is currently the third receiver in the starting offense in practices, with Metcalf and Lockett catching passes from Geno Smith.

"Everyone around here loves Bobo," Smith said.

"Jake's flying pretty high right now. He's done great," Carroll said.

Matt Landers, Cade Johnson will play

Matt Landers, another undrafted rookie, returned to practice Wednesday and Thursday after missing the first part of the week injured. The former Arkansas wide receiver with 4.37-second speed in the 40-yard dash will get a final chance to impress coaches Saturday against the Packers.

So will Cade Johnson. Remarkably, Johnson will play 16 days after his head and neck were immobilzed onto a stretcher that took him from Lumen Field and the first preseason game in an ambulance to Harborview Medical Center.

Tests for head and neck injuries were negative. Johnson has recovered from a concussion to play offense and return kicks in Green Bay.

Extra points

— Rookie Olu OIuwatimi may play center in Green Bay, still backing up veteran starter Evan Brown. Oluwatimi, Seattle's fifth-round pick from Michigan, returned this week from an elbow injury to practice some.

— If practices this week are indicators, Smith and most regulars may start in Green Bay and play some of the first quarter. Expect Lock to play the majority of the game, with undrafted rookie Holton Ahlers again finishing at quarterback Saturday.

— Right tackle Abe Lucas remained out from team drills Thursday. He hasn't practiced this week. Carroll said Tuesday Lucas had a "camp knee," meaning sore from weeks of practicing.

— The team still is hoping top rookie Devon Witherspoon can return to practice next week. The cornerback and fifth pick in this year's draft has missed two weeks with an hamstring injury.

— Undrafted rookie Jonathan Sutherland is unlikely to play in Green Bay. He's had a leg injury and missed practices all week. He was in the starting defense, as nickel back with Witherspoon out, until his injury.