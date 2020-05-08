Seahawks schedule analysis: Ranking and breaking down each game on Seattle's 2020 slate

5, Sept. 20 vs. New England

Well shoot, there’ll be no Tom Brady for this one, no chance for someone to ask him if he’s still mad, bro. And maybe for that reason we could be rating this game too high. On the other hand, this is the home opener and seeing how things go with a Brady-less Pats team this year will be endlessly fascinating.

6, Nov. 19 vs. Arizona

Seattle’s lone Thursday night game comes at home with an intriguing contrast in streaks — the Seahawks are 9-1 on Thursday night under Pete Carroll but have lost four of their last five and five of their last seven at home to the Cardinals. Something has to give, unless for some cruel reasons these two decided to play a tie again.

7, Nov. 8 at Buffalo

Believe it or not this will be only the fourth time the Seahawks have played in Buffalo, and first under Carroll (the last Seattle visit to Buffalo was 2008 as the two teams played in Toronto in 2012) and that curiosity value alone gives this game some intrigue, as does going against a Bills team that last year allowed the second fewest points in the NFL.

8, Dec. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams