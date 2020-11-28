Seahawks notebook: Jamal Adams getting better, and healthier, after playing 'with one arm'

Adams has 3.5 sacks since returning, giving him a team-leading 5.5 in just six games.

The way Adams sees it, there should be more where that came from as he continues to not only get healthier but also more comfortable with the defense and his teammates.

Carroll has said often this season he thinks one of the major issues for the Seahawks defense has been a lack of continuity, trying to work in new players such as Adams, while also dealing with myriad injuries.

The Arizona game marked an obvious step in the right direction with the Seahawks holding the NFL's top offense in terms of yards to 100 below its average.

"Guys are starting to get healthy, we're starting to understand everything, understand what my teammate is doing next to me, understand what I'm doing, what's my job responsibilities," Adams said. "So that's the cool thing and the neat deal about this whole little thing, man, we're just gonna continue to get better. That's all we can do."

What Adams also wants is a chance to change the perception that he's struggled in pass coverage this year.

Adams has just a 44.5 grade via Pro Football Focus for his pass coverage (compared to 79.8 for his pass rushing and 57 overall), allowing a passer rating of 129.8 when targeted.