Scott Servais reflects on becoming only second Mariners manager to reach 500 wins

ARLINGTON, Texas — The milestone had meaning even when he tried to hide it at first and credit others for what he'd achieved.

With his hair still wet from a Gatorade bucket being dumped on him in celebration, the emotions eventually got the best of Mariners manager Scott Servais as much as he tried to fight them.

With the Mariners' 6-2 win over the Rangers on Friday night, Servais reached 500 career wins as a manager.

"It's hard to do, first of all, and not get fired in this game," he said. "It happens, but it's a credit to our players. I said that to them after they dumped the Gatorade ... on me tonight. This means a lot, but the game is about the players. It'll always be about the players and the fact that they grind through it. So much goes into a major league season."

In seven seasons with the Mariners, including the 60-game 2020 season, Servais has amassed a 500-484 record. Only Lou Piniella has managed more seasons (10) and games (840-711).

Since Piniella left the organization after the 2002 season, the Mariners hired six managers and used two interim managers before Servais was hired by close friend and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto when he was hired as general manager before the 2016 season.

Servais, who worked in player development and scouting, had no managing experience before being hired by Dipoto. He is the first Mariners manager to receive a contract extension — one in 2018 and one last season — since Piniella.

"You know Manny Acta has been here with me for all 500 and Jerry Dipoto, thank you," he said, his voice cracking with emotion. "You get the opportunity to do this, I love my job. I really do. We've got a lot of big games ahead of us. I'm looking forward to a little bit more celebrations here once we get into October."

Servais' first win as the Mariners manager also came against the Rangers, a team he worked for as a director of player development from 2004-10, at the old Globe Life Park across the street from the current, modern palace.

After his team started the season with a pair of losses, the Mariners rolled to a decisive 10-2 win, powered by a six-run inning that featured homers from Robinson Cano and Seth Smith off Tom Wilhelmsen. What made Servais' first a little more memorable was the confrontation that ensued after Wilhelmsen hit Chris Iannetta during the inning after four of the six runs had been scored.

Iannetta and the Mariners felt it was a purpose pitch as did umpire Marvin Hudson, who ejected Wilhelmsen immediately. When then-Rangers manager Jeff Banister came out to protest the ejection, Servais let his feelings be known from the dugout. The two manager jawed at each other with an altercation looming.

Servais chuckled about the memory of that game and what the job is like now.

"There's been a lot of stuff in between," he said. "If you look at where our organization has come, from the team we inherited, to trading off a lot of those guys, the rebuild, starting over with young players and see where we're at today, it's a credit to everybody that has been involved in this organization, but no more than Jerry and what Justin [Hollander] do on an everyday basis and our ownership group. They gave me a chance. Thank you, again."

Servais turned the conversation to the future.

"The job's not done," he said. "We've got a lot of fun baseball ahead of us, and I'm looking forward to that."

Healthy Haniger helps the defense

It's easy to focus on Mitch Haniger's 10 hits in his first 22 at-bats (.455 batting average) since his return from the injured list as a sign of his impact to the team.

But he's also made a difference in the outfield with his return, limiting the usage of infielders as stopgaps in the outfield spots.

In Friday's 6-2 win, Haniger made a critical play for the success of the Mariners and starter George Kirby.

With Nathaniel Lowe on first base and one out, Kirby left a fastball in the middle of the plate that Leody Taveras hammered to right field. Haniger retreated quickly on the play and made a fantastic leaping grab near the wall.

"I got a good read and I knew he hit it well," Haniger said. "I was just trying to book it to the track and hopefully make a play before I hit the wall. Luckily there was enough room to make the catch. Off the bat, I thought I was gonna have to play it off the wall, but it had topspin on it that gave me a chance to get there."

But that was only one part of the play. Haniger wheeled quickly and unleashed a perfect throw to Ty France at first base to double off Lowe and end the inning.

Per MLB.com's Statcast data, the throw had a velocity of 96 mph.

"As soon as you make a play like that on the run, your first thought is to throw behind them," he said. "Usually, a lot of guys will take off when they see the outfielder's back and they just go."

Haniger prides himself in being something more than a competent outfielder. And it's one of the reasons he wanted to make sure his right ankle was fully recovered from the nasty high-ankle sprain he suffered April 29.

"It was important to me to know that when I came back I would be serviceable and not just be gimping out there," he said. "Because that can change the whole game. If I can't make a play like that, that I know I'm capable of, it can lead to more runs. For me, it's just making sure you know I'm able to be 100%."

While fans were impatient with Haniger's timetable to a return, there was a process to it. He wanted to be healthy and able to fully contribute.

"It was just making sure I'm back to my normal self, that I'm 100%," he said. "People will say, 'You know, well if you just give us 80% of you,' but that's how you get hurt again. If I tried to come back any earlier, there's a good chance I get hurt. There's a good chance I reaggravate it and it takes longer."