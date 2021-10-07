Scooter
Earlier in the week, a fourth-grade Barnes teacher, Karen James, died. A cousin of James said it was the family's understanding that she died from COVID-19.
Robert Chapman walked his 6-year-old daughter to school Tuesday morning. When he got back home, he was greeted with a pink letter stuck to his…
Talking Business: Kelso tap house opens on the Cowlitz River, offers local brews, fresh pizza and wildlife views
A West Side Highway building with a revolving door of businesses now holds its latest venture: A tap house with indoor and outdoor bars, views…
Four people were sent to the hospital Monday evening after a driver hit two vehicles on northbound exit 27 on Interstate 5 toward Todd Road an…
A Tuesday fire displaced several families from a Kelso home and sent two children to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Several Longview streets will have their speed limits lowered next week as part of an effort to increase pedestrian safety.
A man convicted of child molestation in 2017 pleaded not guilty to new charges of child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Couch — Tonia Marie, 52, of Kelso, died Sept. 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Kelso parents are planning a "visibility demonstration" Friday morning and afternoon at the Kelso School District offices, asking the district…