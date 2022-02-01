Wahkiakum asks for levy renewal on February ballot amid state funding lawsuit

The Wahkiakum School District is asking voters to continue its educational program and operations levy in the Feb. 8 election.

The requested levy would provide the district with $997,000 per year through 2026 and has an estimated levy rate of $1.78 per $1,000 in assessed home value.

Both the pro-levy and anti-levy arguments included on the ballot focused on the McCleary decision. The group Support Wahkiakum Schools wrote that maintaining the levy with no increase was needed to cover the cost of staffing, athletics and building maintenance the McCleary ruling had not provided.

Washington school analyst Jeff Heckathorn argued that McCleary was intended to replace local levies and that February was the wrong time to hold the election either way because it comes before updated property tax bills are sent out.

Wahkiakum’s previous struggles to approve bonds and levies led the district to file a lawsuit against Washington state at the end of 2021. The district argued having to rely on property tax-based funding left smaller, poorer school districts unable to build and maintain proper learning environments.

