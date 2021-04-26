Sassy
My name is Sassy and I am eight months old. I am sweet, sassy, and I enjoy hanging out with... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least 10 WestRock employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and one employee died from complications of the virus, acco…
A Castle Rock High School graduate is developing an eight-unit condominium on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.
I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours.
A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his sidearm toward a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning during a vehicle chase in which the driver …
Hotel with 300 rooms, two new restaurants and sports betting under construction at ilani Casino in Ridgefield
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground on a 300-room hotel Friday at its ilani Casino and announced it will add two restaurants and sports betting to its gaming options.
Cowlitz County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend, even as some local vaccine appointments were left open.
When Kelso High School senior Tyler McKinley entered two paintings into the Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show, he thought at …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Hosted encampment plan advances, Longview City Council to consider joint agreement with Cowlitz County again May 13
The Longview City Council advanced a plan Thursday for a hosted homeless encampment after more than two hours of discussion and public comment.
Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.