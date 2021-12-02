Tags
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
RAINIER — One person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Rainier area and is in critical condition, but the victim has not been …
A Longview man was arrested for suspicion of vehicular assault while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he allegedly caused …
New City of Longview Director of Community Development Ann Rivers said she plans to bring forward projects that have a good chance of getting the state’s and the governor’s support, also fit well in the community and have long-term potential.
A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after an SUV reportedly hit his vehicle on State Route 504 between Silver Lake and T…
CENTRALIA — Once could have been an aberration. Twice looks a lot more like the truth.
Next year will see a push to dramatically expand Longview’s bicycle lanes and biker-friendly streets.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
