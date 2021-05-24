Roscoe
My name is Roscoe and I am a two or three year old Pit Bull Terrier. I have a sweet... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of Longview will enforce its garage and yard sale rules even though the activities don’t require a permit.
A Kelso man died and a Longview man was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on Ocean Beach Highway near Stella.
The Washington State Patrol identified the woman killed May 9 after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way as Ariel Oxford, 25, of Longview.
Early morning fire damages Country Village Nutrition, authorities consider the cause to be suspicious
Longview fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at Country Village Nutrition.
CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say.
Commission investigator Lisa Christon told the commission at a January meeting that the school board submitted a complaint that Carter used his position to obtain a vehicle from the district without following proper district polices including placing it for sale in a public setting. Carter denied wrongdoing.
Cowlitz County joined the state in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan Tuesday, a welcome step forward for local businesses.
CHEHALIS — A Kelso man facing 11 charges in Cowlitz County faces new allegations in Lewis County, where he is accused of breaking into a Cowli…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.