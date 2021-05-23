Cock-a-doodle-doo! My name is Rooster and I am two years old. I am very outgoing and vocal for attention! I... View on PetFinder
The city of Longview will enforce its garage and yard sale rules even though the activities don’t require a permit.
A Kelso man died and a Longview man was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening on Ocean Beach Highway near Stella.
The Washington State Patrol identified the woman killed May 9 after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way as Ariel Oxford, 25, of Longview.
Longview fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at Country Village Nutrition.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Paramedics took a 2-year-old girl to the hospital Friday after she fell out of a second-story window at a Kelso apartment.
A man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Wednesday afternoon is at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to officials, but his conditio…
CENTRALIA — Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday in the Chehalis River, police say.
Commission investigator Lisa Christon told the commission at a January meeting that the school board submitted a complaint that Carter used his position to obtain a vehicle from the district without following proper district polices including placing it for sale in a public setting. Carter denied wrongdoing.
CHEHALIS — A Kelso man facing 11 charges in Cowlitz County faces new allegations in Lewis County, where he is accused of breaking into a Cowli…
